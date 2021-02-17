  1. Objects transformation hourglass metronome wood animation modeling loops cinema4d 3d
    Shot Link
    View Objects
    Objects
  2. TM.is visual identity design system web ux ui
    Shot Link
    View TM.is
    TM.is
  3. Reykjavik Financial Aid – Application Flow product ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Reykjavik Financial Aid – Application Flow
    Reykjavik Financial Aid – Application Flow
  4. TM Vádís easy simple green minimal self checkout insurance
    View TM Vádís
    TM Vádís
  5. Gengi.is flat minimal ux ui design currency converter ui ux web app
    View Gengi.is
    Gengi.is
  6. Button playfulness play delightful hold press hover button chat
    Shot Link
    View Button playfulness
    Button playfulness
  7. Expand Insurance Card clean navigation mobile product design minimalistic animation interactiondesign interaction ios insurance app app tm insurance
    Shot Link
    View Expand Insurance Card
    Expand Insurance Card
  8. Valitor - Dynamic Application white ui design teal blue uk united kingdom terminal ux ui sales tool sales fintech finance design tablet ipad valitor application
    View Valitor - Dynamic Application
    Valitor - Dynamic Application
  9. Klavier Website – Loading Animation typography motion minimal web ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Klavier Website – Loading Animation
    Klavier Website – Loading Animation
  10. Marel - Search Exploration web ui search hero interaction search bar animation
    Shot Link
    View Marel - Search Exploration
    Marel - Search Exploration
  11. TM App V2 ui minimal mobile ios product insurance clean design app minimalistic
    View TM App V2
    TM App V2
  12. eTM Mobile site online insurance kolibri insurance web mobile design tm etm
    View eTM Mobile site
    eTM Mobile site
  13. Marel - Hero Exploration search hero web transition animation ui
    Shot Link
    View Marel - Hero Exploration
    Marel - Hero Exploration
  14. Wallet Exploration fintech banking credit card payments wallet
    View Wallet Exploration
    Wallet Exploration
  15. Mobile Menu gif prototype principle figma mobile menu interaction
    Shot Link
    View Mobile Menu
    Mobile Menu
  16. Updated Terms & Conditions terms and conditions banking minimal clean ui web terms
    View Updated Terms & Conditions
    Updated Terms & Conditions
  17. Interactive Table infographic chart pensions banking desktop ui table
    View Interactive Table
    Interactive Table
  18. TM Chat bot chat insurance tryggingamiðstöðin design minimalistic typography icons minimal simplistic app mobile
    View TM Chat
    TM Chat
  19. Menu and Scrolling Details principle motion menu navigation prototype interaction
    Shot Link
    View Menu and Scrolling Details
    Menu and Scrolling Details
  20. TM details mobile app simplistic minimal icons typography minimalistic design insurance tryggingamiðstöðin
    View TM details
    TM details
  21. Íslandsbanki – Desktop Front figma typography minimal web
    View Íslandsbanki – Desktop Front
    Íslandsbanki – Desktop Front
  22. TM Overview mobile app simplistic minimal icons typography minimalistic design tryggingamiðstöðin insurance
    View TM Overview
    TM Overview
  23. Íslandsbanki – Mobile Front and Menu figma minimal typography navigation mobile web
    View Íslandsbanki – Mobile Front and Menu
    Íslandsbanki – Mobile Front and Menu
  24. Iceland Travel Grid cards design 8pt material grid clean cart iceland booking travel
    Shot Link
    View Iceland Travel Grid
    Iceland Travel Grid
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Kolibri