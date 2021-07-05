Halcyon Mobile

  1. Street Smart Impact Mobile App - The digital youth work solution data analytics measurement admin data registration youth work impact street work data reports data management volunteering social work mobile app design ux mobile illustration colorful ui
    Shot Link
    View Street Smart Impact Mobile App - The digital youth work solution
    Street Smart Impact Mobile App - The digital youth work solution
  2. MAYV - holistic pain relieve app lessons pain relief gradient soft app interaction conversational ui meditation waves animation design app ux ui design
    Shot Link
    View MAYV - holistic pain relieve app
    MAYV - holistic pain relieve app
  3. UI Concepts Collection product products interface ideas experimental experiments uichallenge app concept mobile ui design
    Shot Link
    View UI Concepts Collection
    UI Concepts Collection
  4. Agora - knowledge sharing event visual identity discussion panel debate roundtable workshop talk dark abstract graphics halcyonmobile events agora illustration concept c4d 3d branding design
    Shot Link
    View Agora - knowledge sharing event
    Agora - knowledge sharing event
  5. Vivre Home & Decor App navigation retail colorful minimal furniture romania online shopping interior decoration home webshop e-commerce elegant white iphone app ios clean ux ui
    View Vivre Home & Decor App
    Vivre Home & Decor App
  6. Fashion Website Redesign Concept dailyui ui challenge scandinavian minimalistic e-commerce online shopping model clothes fashion online store online webshop responsive web clean ux ui
    1
    Shot Link
    View Fashion Website Redesign Concept
    Fashion Website Redesign Concept
  7. Book Reading App Concept - Goodreads redesign bold feed recommendation redesign goodreads minimal ux mobile interface ui interaction reading playful colorful gradient uiux mobile ui concept app book
    2
    Shot Link
    View Book Reading App Concept - Goodreads redesign
    Book Reading App Concept - Goodreads redesign
  8. Cooking App Concept minimal ui pink white ui ingredients preparation clean simple design whitespace minimalist recipe recipes recipe app modern cooking cooking app ux ui minimal
    5
    View Cooking App Concept
    Cooking App Concept
  9. Plant Shop Mobile app concept ecommerce store ecommerce app plant shop navigation cart favorites mobile app green ux ui design shopping app shopping shop ios android mobile plants design concept colors
    View Plant Shop Mobile app concept
    Plant Shop Mobile app concept
  10. 3D App Icons 3d art 3dmodeling fun 3dicon icons appicon render c4d 3d illustration design
    View 3D App Icons
    3D App Icons
  11. 3D heart animation satisfaction rotation pulsating transparency love 3d c4d aftereffects patterns halcyonmobile halcyon animation heart
    Shot Link
    View 3D heart animation
    3D heart animation
  12. A UI concept for a gamified wellbeing app gamification c4d gratitude pet gradient swipe character 3d cards concept interaction app animation ux ui mobile
    Shot Link
    View A UI concept for a gamified wellbeing app
    A UI concept for a gamified wellbeing app
  13. Wallpapers from Halcyon Mobile patterns mobile desktop screen illustrations halcyonmobile halcyon wallpaper wallpapers
    View Wallpapers from Halcyon Mobile
    Wallpapers from Halcyon Mobile
  14. 121 Tribe - Wellness app wellbeing minimal ios health lifestyle wireframe fitness wellness clean product mobile application
    View 121 Tribe - Wellness app
    121 Tribe - Wellness app
  15. Futuristic car dashboard concept concept dashboard auto car black dark futuristic animation aftereffects c4d 3d ui design
    Shot Link
    View Futuristic car dashboard concept
    Futuristic car dashboard concept
  16. Medical Booking App Concept consultation blue colorful friendly health appointment pandemic virus covid-19 covid doctor medical app mobile iphone flat ios clean ux ui
    View Medical Booking App Concept
    Medical Booking App Concept
  17. Flower Shop Mobile app concept colors pastel nature shop flowers mobile concept design ux ui ios android
    View Flower Shop Mobile app concept
    Flower Shop Mobile app concept
  18. Dark Flower Shop App dark theme colors shopping navy plants fuchsia pink shop spring flowers design dark dark ui mobile app
    1
    View Dark Flower Shop App
    Dark Flower Shop App
  19. Flower Webshop Concept premium elegant simple white presentation landing transition romania magnolia nature flower store online ecommerce shop ecommerce web animation clean ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Flower Webshop Concept
    Flower Webshop Concept
  20. Company Business Card branding brand contrast minimalist logo black and white stationery print design graphic design business card businesscard
    Shot Link
    View Company Business Card
    Company Business Card
  21. Mood booster app concept and interaction experiment covid friendly fluid emotions emoti video green corona coronavirus experiment mood interaction app principle ux animation ui mobile design
    Shot Link
    View Mood booster app concept and interaction experiment
    Mood booster app concept and interaction experiment
  22. Explore Cluj Website Gallery Concept dark ui explore transition parallax navigation detail page webdesign romania city branding city cluj slide gallery dark design web animation clean ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Explore Cluj Website Gallery Concept
    Explore Cluj Website Gallery Concept
  23. Android Automotive OS - Navigation Concept navigation gps music player dashboard volvo uiux ui concept design concept os automotive android
    Shot Link
    View Android Automotive OS - Navigation Concept
    Android Automotive OS - Navigation Concept
  24. Android Automotive OS Animation Concept cluj minimal dark black music interior electric material design infotainment dashboard car honda android google material flat animation clean ux ui
    1
    Shot Link
    View Android Automotive OS Animation Concept
    Android Automotive OS Animation Concept
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Halcyon Mobile