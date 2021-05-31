MAYV - holistic pain relieve app

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Mayv mobile app provides a suite of digital pain management tools designed to help patients take control of their pain by understanding the root causes, and includes learning tools that make pain management easy, actionable, and approachable.
Keeping in mind the challenges Mayv’s users face, the interface was conceived in a way to stimulate dopamine secretion and reduce the cognitive load for the visual cortex - through soft gradients, a soothing color palette, and the lack of strong edges - together with soft, seamless screen transitions and animations that are pleasing to the eye.
Also, to help users better cope with their condition and circumstances, the Mayv app comes with a learning experience thought in a way to facilitate active learning through user engagement and a conversational UI approach.