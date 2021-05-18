Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fediuc
Halcyon Mobile

Agora - knowledge sharing event

Fediuc
Halcyon Mobile
Fediuc for Halcyon Mobile
Agora - knowledge sharing event visual identity discussion panel debate roundtable workshop talk dark abstract graphics halcyonmobile events agora illustration concept c4d 3d branding design
Agora is our (internal) knowledge-sharing event for which we've created a visual identity that aims to stir attention, spark imagination and inspire our audience. Each event format within Agora has a special abstract visual representation that captures the feel of that particular activity.

