Hire freelance web designers in Fredericton, NB

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 6 out of 6 freelance web designers in Fredericton, NB available for hire

  • Manuel Martin

    Manuel Martin

    Fredericton, NB, Canada

    SUSI RED (ROJAS) portrait woman girl cute glasses character illustration c4d 3d red
    Big Blue future pirate space blue warrior design character illustration c4d 3d
    Black Lives Matter 01 editorial ftp blm blacklivesmatter resist fist protest 3d illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • UFO

    UFO

    Outworld

    Podcast player app userinterface uidesign app design concept app clay purple minimal player sound player clean player podcast player app music player ui ui uiux clean minimal podcast podcast player music player player
    Crypto Wallet app bitcoin calendar chart concept cryptocurrency crypto wallet uiux mobile minimal wallet banking app app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Manpreet Rattan

    Manpreet Rattan

    Woodstock , New brunswick

    Screenshot 2020 10 18 at 6 22 04 PM logo design wordpress design
    Screenshot 2020 10 18 at 6 22 50 PM wordpress development landing page wordpress design
    Screenshot 2020 10 18 at 6 22 34 PM design landing page logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Jonny Wood

    Jonny Wood

    Fredericton, NB Canada

    Mr Reindeer icon animal reindeer brand illustration christmas
    Belverdale Building animated logomark logomark line lines clean simple animation isometric logo brand
    London Skyline skyline landscape cityscape city london brand branding architecture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Monica Toner

    Monica Toner

    New Brunswick, Canada

    Blood Moon digital drawing illustration full moon
    Full Flower Moon Eclipse digital drawing moon
    The Master Key illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Hannah Graham

    Hannah Graham

    Fredericton, NB

    Tulips design illustration may tulips
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.