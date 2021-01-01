Hire freelance web designers in Louisiana Us

  • André Broussard

    André Broussard

    Lafayette, LA

    Arthur Russell Live at Roulette 1980s zine arthur russell doodle halftone music illustration
    CHANT DOWN BABYLON distress grunge xeroz jamaica bob marley punk rock protest black lives matter agitprop rasta reggae halftone punk
    America in 2020 sorry usa america covid pandemic type design typography open sign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kayla Diaz de Arce

    Kayla Diaz de Arce

    Lafayette, LA

    Learn to Cajun Dance louisiana cajun blush dance dancing hero section landing page web typography illustration branding ui design design figma home page
    Rapid City Logo treble clef music school music typography logo branding design figma
    La Danse de Mardi Gras Landing Page ux branding ui design figma beads mask new orleans nola mardi gras image hero section landing page web design website
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Christopher Denais

    Christopher Denais

    Lafayette, Louisiana

    Reachband 2020 Prototype sync maps product design iphone figma sketch app ux ui mobile
    Architable Persona minimal user experience product design web ux user ui style sketch flat persona app
    Architable Interviews flat sketch product design job ui user ux search web app minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Clint English

    Clint English

    Baton Rouge, LA

    O — 36 Days of Type type art grunge textures grunge texture grunge font font design typography typedesign type design 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype 36days design texture blackletter glass shatter shatter grunge font typeface type
    Porcelain Skull NFT skulls 3d skull blender 3d blender3d c4d cinema4d adobe dimension blender 3d skull art skull rarible foundation crypto trading crypto art crypto wallet crypto nftart nfts nft
    Kaleidoscope colorful art cover artwork cover design cover art texture grainy grain texture grain photoshop filter filter forge symmetrical kaleidoscope abstract album cover design album cover art album artwork album cover album art colorful
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Rodriguez

    Alex Rodriguez

    Baton Rouge

    Jonathan Stockstill - Revelation 4 Single Cover album art branding graphic design church design single cover
    Kanye West x Bethany Church Sunday Service design louisiana baton rouge kanye west
    Preachers-n-sneakers graphic design logo church design branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Scott Greci

    Scott Greci

    Baton Rouge, Louisiana

    Liquid Gravity Brewing beer label lettering icons gravity logos type beer
    Humdinger Brewing brand humdinger ship script hand-lettering branding beer
    2018 Top Four hops label design beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Amanda Caronna

    Amanda Caronna

    Baton Rouge, LA

    Build Baton Rouge Logo Design logo design logo blue vector baton rouge branding louisiana graphic design design dezinsinteractive
    Dyson House at the Zee Logo Design music pick guitar pick guitar vector branding logo design baton rouge logo louisiana graphic design design dezinsinteractive
    2019 Best Nine logo logo design website design website web design web louisiana graphic design dezinsinteractive design best nine best 9 baton rouge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Hannah Kessler

    Hannah Kessler

    Lafayette, LA

    GMBC Student Ministry Logo students church student logo church design religious youth group student ministry church logo logodesign vector branding design logo design logo icon design branding brand
    Airtrack logo directional airplanes travel compass airtrack minimalist airplane sky bound pioneer airline logo illustrator daily logo challenge dailylogochallenge branding design logo design logo icon design branding brand
    Daily Logo Challenge Logo daily logo challenge logo daily logo challenge challenge logo dlc logo iconography illustrator dailylogochallenge branding design vector logo design logo icon design branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Katy Tye

    Katy Tye

    Baton Rouge, LA

    Geaux Pink - Breast Cancer Awareness imagery concept design typogaphy screenprint illustrator vector logo branding design breast cancer awareness october
    Camp Quarantine concept design advertising screenprint concept art typogaphy illustrator vector logo design tshirts
    The-Lost-Art.com musician imagery concept design logo design concept art typogaphy illustrator vector logo branding design graff
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Nathan Calhoun

    Nathan Calhoun

    Baton Rouge, LA

    Letterpress Christmas Party Invitation design letterpress
    Letterpress Sweater Christmas Card design letterpress
    Bear procreate illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Larry George II

    Larry George II

    Baton Rouge, LA

    63lieve Poster Drop civil rights social justice 14th amendment freedom illustration
    Holiday Loan Letter Flyer 2020 for Credit Union adobe illustrator campaign design credit union holiday loan flyer design poster design
    Seasons Changing Fall Winter Letter Flyers for Credit Union financial institution credit union winter theme fall theme poster design flyer design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

