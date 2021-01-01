Hire freelance web designers in Kathmandu

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 256 freelance web designers in Kathmandu available for hire

  • ISH∆N

    Kathmandu

    Dashboard Interface productdesign userinterfaces uxui userinterface dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad
    Delivero Logo brand identity design brand identity branding design logo company designer graphic vector cartoon delivery app delivery service delivery
    OpenEEW identity identity design branding logo simple flat
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Alish K.C.

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    ShareSkill Nepal website design organization homepage landing page design landing page web webdesign web design website design website ui ux ui design ui
    Travel Service App Design booking app booking travelling travel app travel nearby nepal map bookings ui design ui app design app adobexd
    Travel Service App Design booking app booking travel agency travelling travel booking travel app travel nepali nepal ui design ui app design app adobexd
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Niraj Thapa

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Leapfrog Design Microsite website landingpage homepage microsite
    Cookie Banner web design website web cartoon illustraion ios banner ux design character card ui ux clean cookies
    eBook: Hero Section hero section hero wordpress ui ux website minimal clean ebook web page web landing page header
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Niraj Shakya

    Nepal, ktm

    Onceand1 - web app artificial intelligence ai claim insurance vesuvio labs ui uxui ux dashboard ui dashboad
    Login page artificial intelligence adobe xd button ui design sign up sign in form design forms login form vesuvio labs ux web uiux web ui login
    Niraj Shakya logo branding goldenratio logo niraj niraj shakya
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aakash Raj Dahal

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    ToDo List Design Concept school project manager trello work list tasks todo productivity product mobile app ux illustration ui flat design dribbble minimal nepal
    Bloggr UI Challenge comments social network followers blog design app content bloggers blog blogger mobile app ux dailyui design illustration dribbble minimal nepal
    Travel Site Redesign Concept concept redesign dailyui flat design minimal nepal traveling flight booking flight search flight app flights plane flight booking travel
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rushal Amgai

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Quarantine and Chill brand design quarantine minimalillustration minimalism illustration flat visual art vector illustrator illustration art graphic design dribbble digital art design creative art
    FedUp with Pandemic pandemic corona brand design minimalist logo minimalism logotype logos logoinspiration creative art design visual art flat digital art dribbble illustration art illustrator vector branding graphic design illustration
    Corona 2020 olympics corona illustration flat visual art vector illustrator illustration art graphic design dribbble digital art design creative art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anamol Maharjan

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Agency Web Design webdesign creative buisness minimal landing page portfolio illustration clean agency landing
    Portfolio Landing Page branding clean landing page minimal ui design portfolio landing page front end portfolio developer portfolio developer designer portfolio landing page template figma resume designer resume landing page design landing page ui landing page landingpage ui
    Training Institution Web Design (Re-design) clean ui design ui simple minimal clean landingpage webdesign institute institution institutes education website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aaditya Basnyat

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Icon Interactions | Dual-tone Icons dailyui fill line dual tone animation ux ui icon minimal
    Vertical Scroll Animation feed dark dailyui scroll animation ux ui design
    Onboarding Screen | Traveller's Guide App mobile onboarding screen onboarding guide travel ux ui illustration minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Samirjay Art

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Creative Digital Agency Website UI/UX | Digital Ghumti marketing 3d website landing page insperation website visual3d shop nepal ui.ux creative agency agency brand minimalist ui.ux digital marketing website digital agency branding animation 3d ui
    Online Job Portal Web UI Components | WorckHub minimalist gradient ui freelance ui job portal clean ui components uiux interaction portfolio hr search landing worker portal freelance finder web ui ui job
    Intro Logo Animation for Cinemaghar App | OTT letter a intro logo motion logo media logo play logo video logo ottlogo logotype clean onlinemovie nepal webapp ottapp gradient logomark play identity branding logo animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bhojendra Rauniyar

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    personal agency website design website webdesign web ui design inspiration
    Onboarding Screen 2 onboarding ride sharing app mobile ios android ux ui design inspiration
    Onboarding Screen 1 ios android mobile onboarding ux ui inspiration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nischal Kharel

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Customer Review - Restaurant 🥣 website customer ratings reviews testimonials restaurant ui
    Logo animation minimal logo animation animation vector logo branding logo design logodesign minimalist minimalist logo gradient animated logo
    Travel Company Website Design branding website nepali search trips testimonial activities trekking travel ux ui design nepal
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

