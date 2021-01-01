Hire freelance web designers in Cape Town

  • Matthew Hall

    Matthew Hall

    Cape Town, South Africa.

    Concept & key visuals interaction web figma c4d octane art direction animation
    Exploration Website №003 minimal c4d octane webflow interaction web typography ui
    Exploration Website №001 bodymovin smooth scroll c4d octane web interaction typography ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Blane Fraser

    Blane Fraser

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Pets Mobile App paywall discover store cats dogs animal map animals product shop apple pet maps 14 ios app minimal design ux ui
    XRP Wallet App send pay payment ux ui ripple money mobile minimal ios fintech finance design crypto blockchain bitcoin banking apple app 14
    XRP Wallet App - Send Money Flow prototype payment ux ui ripple money mobile minimal ios fintech finance design dark mode crypto blockchain bitcoin banking apple app 14
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Daniel Klopper

    Daniel Klopper

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Things 3 Big Sur Icon macos things3 redshift c4d minimal big sur app icon betraydan
    Figma App Icon macos logo clean design texture minimal icon app bigsur c4d betraydan
    3D Icons clean minimal design apple arnold c4d bigsur icons betraydan
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Calvin Smith

    Calvin Smith

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Thinkific Playoff thinkific poster web design illustration logo typography brand playoff abstract illustrator graphic design 3d
    H Visual Exploration ui design mobile illustrator neon hiphop illustatration flat animation typography aftereffects exploration muzli web design
    Androcs Catering website flat typogaphy figma development webflow catering food clean uiux ui webdesign website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Makers Company

    Makers Company

    Cape Town, South Africa

    TownSquares: Lisboa fish ephemera postage stamp stamp spot illustration geometric line illustration vector
    The Times - GoHenry Advertorial gif cellphone sweets parent children app character animation animation geometric character illustration vector advertorial
    Happy Fourth of July! hot dog independence day 4th of july america usa character design spot illustration line character illustration vector
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Aqeela Valley

    Aqeela Valley

    Cape Town

    This is Trash - Sneaker Concept 👟 sneakers website design application concept design sliders ecommerce nike sneaker concept ui clean web
    Web Project Colors colors ux design website product design builder platform app ui web design swatches color project colors color palette web app editor web editor
    Web Project Export template ux design web over web interface webdesign principle animation uiux ui web app pdf png jpg export
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • MUTI

    MUTI

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Sword and Synth spotify playlist music characterdesign warrior sword dragon dungeonsanddragons lettering typography logo design retro drawing graphic character texture illustration
    The Land landscape postcard pattern geometric treeoflife tree flowers nature monoline linework design retro drawing graphic character vector texture illustration
    Think Act Magazine men faces people characterdesign portrait illustration portraits editorial linework design drawing graphic character vector texture illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chris van Rooyen

    Chris van Rooyen

    Cape Town

    Summer Time spot illustrations summer outdoors spot shapes minimal geometric design vector illustration
    Food Icons - Part 2 food line iconography icon minimal geometric design graphic vector illustration
    Food icons editorial food line iconography icon minimal geometric vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Luke Beretta

    Luke Beretta

    Cape Town

    Payments Dashboard robinhood coinbase insurance bitcoin paypal stripe chart beretta banking finance money ecommerce payments vizualization data visualization data dashboard
    Asset Management actuarial equity bank ishares line chart bitcoin fintech money chart desktop bny jp morgan blackrock esg fund asset management banking finance dashboad
    Folio II dailyui typogaphy wide folio resume portfolio mobile light dark theme dark mode dark app dark ui dark logo minimal clean ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Isaac

    Isaac

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Contemplation series character design family bond coffee icon people character relationship dating couple love
    Contemplation Series fitness people online shopping remote work coffee characterdesign monotone character 2d flat vector design illustration
    Contemplation series monochrome website illustration website character 2d flat vector design illustration
    • Illustration
  • Christi du Toit

    Christi du Toit

    Cape Town, South Africa

    La Rose Grillé 🌹 work in progress vanilla ingredients custard marshmallow eliquid vape label label design packaging design branding print digital art graphic design artwork graphic art design texture illustration
    Sketchook Noodles 🍜✍️ nasa underwater robot sketchbook drawing warmup sketches digital painting concept art mecha mech sci-fi digital art graphic design artwork graphic art design texture illustration
    Techfox Mascot and Spot Illustrations 🦊🔧 spot illustration cyberpunk mechanic fox character brand mascot character design branding sci-fi digital art graphic design artwork graphic art design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

