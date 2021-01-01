Hire freelance web designers in Belo Horizonte

  Samir Taiar

    Samir Taiar

    Belo Horizonte - MG - BR

    Fox engraving vintage pen label ink engraved vector flat shapes woodcut linocut engraving
    Coat of arms - BH engraving vintage vector classic logo classic brasao coat of arms
    Lagoinha brand logo logo lettering logo handwriting lettering illustration flat vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Gabriel Guedes

    Gabriel Guedes

    Belo Horizonte, Brazil

    Promotions figma redesign product design app web flat minimal ux ui design
    Results of a search figma product design app web flat minimal ux ui design
    Plans 2 web design figmadesign figma plans plan interface product design web ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Camila Santana

    Camila Santana

    Belo Horizonte, Brazil

    Music teacher texture learning music learning piano music illustration ui ui illustration illustration
    Animate Dog animation design animate dog gif animated xd animation xd animation animated gif illustration ui illustration illustration ui illustraion
    Upgrade Illustration atualização update upgrade illustration ui illustration illustration ui illustraion vector layout ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Lucas Castro

    Lucas Castro

    Belo Horizonte, Brazil

    miio - Concept Project product design mobile ux ui design illustration
    GoGreen | Location branding mobile app ui illustrator art flat design vector illustration
    Gogreen | Payment Options branding app mobile ui illustrator art flat design vector illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Alice Braz

    Alice Braz

    Nova Lima - MG - Brazil

    Droplay V2 - Compartilhe jogos, acessórios e consoles app design app design app ux design user experience uidesugner uxdesign branding design logo logo design ui challenge daily ui uiux daily ui ux
    Royal Hotel brand hotel logodesign daily ui uiux daily ui logo design branding
    Emerson Oliveira - Pianista Performance logo design brand design brand identity teacher music logo design logotyoe branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Alana Pamplona

    Alana Pamplona

    Belo Horizonte, Brazil

    Alana Pamplona Portfolio webflow page portfolio page portfolio ux ui ux ui design ui
    Alana Pamplona Portfolio webflow portfolio page portfolio ui design ui ux
    Alana Pamplona Portfolio webflow portfolio design design ux ui portfolio site portfolio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Thadeu Firmiano

    Thadeu Firmiano

    Belo Horizonte, MG - Brazil

    Base2 - Redesign Concept [Web] landing page ux ui project web design redesign adobe xd interface ux design ui design design
    Sympla - Redesign Concept [Web] web redesign web design adobe xd minimal interface ui design ux design design
    americanas - App Design redesign minimal app design adobe xd interface design ux design ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Raphael Felicio

    Raphael Felicio

    Belo Horizonte - Brazil

    FCF Construtora • Portfolio Website css wordpress javascript html website webdesign ux ui design portfolio
    Guerra Náutica • Nautical Products Website css wordpress javascript html website webdesign ux ui design portfolio
    Prima Linea • Furniture Website css wordpress javascript html website webdesign ux ui design portfolio
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  ana generoso

    ana generoso

    Belo Horizonte, Brazil

    gecroche logo 2021 logotype brand identity branding graphic design color palette logo font brand design type typography
    chrome effect retrowave glyph typography chrome type adobe photoshop 2021
    Frosty Scoops Ice Cream packaging design packaging logotype graphic design color palette branding design brand design typography branding brand identity logo ice cream 2020 adobe photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  Vinicius Cruz

    Vinicius Cruz

    Belo Horizonte

    Projeto Compartilhar interface design web design ui deisgn ux designer ux ui ui
    Meu Pet interface design web design design ux ui
    Foodway App mobile mobile app ux ui design app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Eduardo Crivellari

    Eduardo Crivellari

    Belo Horizonte - Brasil

    Bouncing face bouncing stretch blue bouncing ball face ball design aftereffects animations flat animation 2d animated gif
    Can i summon a duck? animations wizard mage flat duck debut animation after effects aftereffects animation 2d animated gif animation illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

