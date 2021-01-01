Hire freelance web designers in Athens

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Ilias Sounas

    Athens, Greece

    :::Robot Virus::: lightsword sword computer space 80s arcade virus worm monster character illustration illustrat
    :::Bitcoin Fever::: character happy vector illustration characterdesign monster crypto bitcoin
    :::Fifa Games::: field ball europe cup soccer football character happy illustration
    • Illustration
  • Dimitris Chatzilias

    Athens

    LearnWorlds webinar landing register form webpage elearning webinar homepage
    Nine Eight Website Overview nine eight
    Nine Eight Website Redesign collage nine eight music blue landing page landing homepage
    • Animation
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • MisterShot

    Athens - Greece

    Piano Cat mistershot design minimal animal illustration icon symbol piano keys music cat piano mark logo
    Letter C Crown Logo monogram logo typography type corona king c monogram letter c c golden gold crown crown logo minimal logomark monogram symbol mistershot mark logo
    Letter A - Drop initials logo lettermark type waterdrop water droplet drop flat design modernism logodesign icon design logomark a monogram minimal mistershot symbol mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tasos Filippatos

    Athens, Greece

    Wolf Mascot Logo Design illustration graphic animal flat vector husky malamute dog design logo mascot wolf
    Malamute Mascot Logo Design graphic illustration flat vector art wolf dog malamute design logo mascot
    Swarm Media Slide Intro graphic design powerpoint slide industry music identity brand corporate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kalina Giersz

    Athens, Greece

    Meet Your Skin’s New Essential skincare black white minimal branding web design
    Meet Your Skin’s New Essential skincare black white minimal branding webdesign
    Meet Your Skin's New Essential skincare black white minimal branding webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Faze design studio

    Athens, Greece

    Downstairs 2d animation 2d loop
    jungle flora and fauna leaves leaf jungle vector illustration toucan parrot
    Fly high walkcircle clouds run girl boy kite character rig animation characteranimation characterdesign character
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Christos

    Athens, Greece

    figma gradient background visuals freebie cover art-direction product design vector tech colorful beam lighting ui background abstract lights free download backgrounds visuals freebie figma
    Smart building SaaS benefits illustrations product benefits features tech smart home development real estate product design saas startup smart building smarthome outlines brand logo data art direction branding vector illustration
    e-learning app (light/bright theme) figma dark light profile cards online school mobile app design ui ux product design saas white label courses school data theme activity iphone lms education ios e-learning
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • hara

    Athens Greece

    office desk float tablet mobile plant catus lamp desk office
    data hands graphs metrics office data
    work together! colours diversity include together work
    • Illustration
  • Konstantinos Pappas

    Athens

    On the way home winter thrones game illustration animation jon snow jon ice got game of thrones
    Hybrid Smartwatch smart design abstract illustration ui page site website flat time digital watch clock
    Keep Scrolling animation social media socks flat colors illustration vector hands ui app mobile phone
    • Illustration
  • Anastasiia Sokolova

    Athens, Greece

    Lobster Company Logo black branding design brand identity brand design branding brand lobster digital dribbble design logo design logodesign logotype logos logo
    Yoga Book illustration art yoga book yoga design artwork art direction website art illustration illustraion illustrator
    Pets Illustrations pet pets doggy dogs dog illustration art illustrations illustraion illustrator art direction artwork artist art disney style disney art disney
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Raff Hbb

    Athens

    Product Design Principles illustration dark ui dark shapes abstract cards ui cards black gradient web ui
    Learning Labz lab product dashboard tablet mobile webapps webapp online learning learn courses raff hbb gradient black web ux ui
    Leser Reading App reader books reading mobile website app raff hbb ui white clean web minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

