Hire freelance UX designers in Québec, QC

  • Alex Bedard

    Alex Bedard

    Quebec, Canada

    The Spot landing page website flat identity branding design minimal figma ux ui web design
    Django Unchained movie illustration unchained django drawing intuos wacom art digital fanart
    Breaking Bad Illustration pro pencil ipad apple walter white art digital drawing breaking bad procreate illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Geneviève Boucher

    Geneviève Boucher

    Quebec city

    Laura Leger - Business card business card typography business card design logo logo design
    Logo - La chèvre et le choux brand logo logo design branding
    Logo - La chèvre et le chou design branding logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Heitor Costa

    Heitor Costa

    Quebec, QC

    Hackathon Animation #1 motion graphics gif portable electrical electricity animation pump
    Playful Polymer Logo playful logo playful logo design polymer material ui material design materialdesign material logo
    Yule Log - Day vs Night invision studio invision blue animation animated gif gif christmas yule yule log fireplace fire
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Elise Pelchat

    Elise Pelchat

    Quebec, QC

    Daily UI 007 settings 007 ui app design dailyui
    Daily UI #006 user profile 006 design dailyui
    Daily UI #005 005 app icon icon vector illustration design app dailyui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Philippe Couillard

    Philippe Couillard

    Quebec, QC

    crystalz 2 spotify cover spotify music cave ice creative octanerender octane 3d crystals illustration design
    crystalz 3d art wave song poster northpole cold icy ice 3d modeling music song spotify 3d illustration design
    TEC9 FOR DOOMSHOP label devilish spotify sixset doomshop underground music tapes phonk typography rap branding logo illustration design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Anthony Ledoux

    Anthony Ledoux

    Quebec, QC

    Greek mythology Icon pack icon set greece ancient
    Spring is Coming concept illustration vector icon
    Best gun concept weapon revolver gun
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Emilien Edmond | Quatreplusquatre

    Emilien Edmond | Quatreplusquatre

    Québec, Canada

    Document layout web app ui design wireframing wireframe wireframes prototype app ux ui ux
    annotation tool design ui design web app ux app ui ux
    Configuring Price | CPQ quote quotes configurator price prices ux wireframes wireframe product estimate estimation web app app prototype prototyping cpq
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Véronique Michaud

    Véronique Michaud

    Quebec, QC

    Digital circle of life flat design web documents cloud graphic design color palette design colorful caracter illustration digital
    Illustration for a student contest flat design art color palette student caracter graphic design texture 2d contest colorful branding logo design illustration
    Soft word play word colorful cartoon creative weird fun comic art sketch illustrator illustration art
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gabriel de Soulages

    Gabriel de Soulages

    Quebec, QC

    Falls, n°7 (Oil) rapids water waterfalls quebec oil oil painting alla prima brushstrokes saint anne falls illustration landscape painting fineart painting
    Falls, n°6 (Acrylic) saint anne falls acrylic rocks water forest impressionist quebec waterfalls nature chute illustration landscape painting fineart painting
    Falls, n°5 (Acrylic) saint anne falls chute nature waterfalls quebec impressionist forest water rocks acrylic illustration landscape painting fineart painting
    • Illustration
  • Jacko-2026

    Jacko-2026

    Quebec, Canada

    Hippo hippocampus hippopotamus hippo sketch logo rainforest design animal art illustration animal
    Snail snail mail snails logo rainforest design flower illustration animal art illustration animal
    Wolfie wolf logo wolf illustration animal art animal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Veronique Hamel

    Veronique Hamel

    Quebec, QC

    This user has no shots
    • Illustration

