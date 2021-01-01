Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Tehrān

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 544 freelance UI & visual designers in Tehrān available for hire

  • maryam rasoulzade

    maryam rasoulzade

    tehran, iran

    Adnofer bulk sms application application bulk message app message sender sending messages app message application design design ui design ui kit ux ui product design mass sms app bulk sms application bulk sms app sms sending app bulk sms sms app sms ux design ui
    Tck smart home application"2" onboarding application illustration design smart home designing smart home application smart home app design ui design ui kit smart home app home application smart home ux design ui
    Tck smart home application "dark mode" illustration landing page smart home app app design ui ui kit application design light mode darkmode dark mode smart home application smarthome app smarthome application user experience ui design ux design uxui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Masumeh Masumie

    Masumeh Masumie

    Tehran, Iran

    Profile Redesign (آپ) design ui design uidesign ui ux
    Profile Redesign (آپ) design ui design uidesign ui ux
    Profile Redesign (آپ) design ui design uidesign ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • reyhane alaei

    reyhane alaei

    tehran

    Dr. Saina (medical illustration) icon typography logo vector ux uiux ui branding design illustration
    Dr. Saina application (medical product) art website illustrator typography vector ux uiux ui branding design illustration
    Dr. saina illustration design web logo flat app ui icon vector ux uiux branding design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sina Amiri

    Sina Amiri

    Tehran, Iran

    Immigration website lawyer legal website ui illustration website concept website design uxui web design web ui website web uiux ux design immigartion canada iran ui design concept ux ui
    Legal website website concept uxui web design canada lawyer legal web ui website ui web website uiux illustration ui design iran concept ux ui
    Tik3D website ui ux minimalist ux ui ux design uxui 3d canada concept uidesign uiux ui design ux ui iran web design webdesign website web minimal flat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mahdieh Khalili

    Mahdieh Khalili

    Tehran, Iran

    Pricing Table health medical pricing table pricing plan pricing page pricing webdesign web illustration ux ui simple design 2d minimal flat clean
    Coronavirus Application (New Version) lightmode darkmode facemask mobile doctor medical covid19 covid-19 covid coronavirus corona ux health app ui simple design minimal flat clean
    Coronavirus Application ui clean minimal doctor facemask medical design mobile ui healthcare health mobile app mobile covid covid-19 virus coronavirus corona
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • azin

    azin

    Tehran, Iran

    My personal website footer landing page landing contact us dark theme web design uidesigner personal brand personal website personal website illustrator ux minimal animation branding ui illustration design vector
    Icon set application icon design applications icon set icons vector minimal typography icon web branding ui illustration design
    Cars marketplace online shop shop store cars list form login form login landing web design blue website webdesign classic branding ui design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Siavash Ghanbari

    Siavash Ghanbari

    Tehran

    Daily playlist on Spotify spotify song followers follow poster typography typo volume 3d flower cover art cover playlist cover music
    Minimal Chair - Dark Mode add to cart dark figma minimal wood
    Minimal Chair - Light Mode wooden wood minimalist figma dark moon shopping cart add to cart shop light profile architect chair
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Hossein Majidinejad

    Hossein Majidinejad

    Tehran,Iran

    Uber feedback screen ride app ux ui accessibility illustration emoji review rate rating feedback uber design uber
    Camping AR App discover tent argument dribbble ui ui design app design tourist ar trip app design trip app travel travel app design trip travel app camping app ar camping app camping ar app
    Language learning app vector ux design ui design light minimal clean course splash intro ios english pablo illustration app design app language learning learning app language
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ario

    Ario

    Tehran,Iran

    Penta - Logo design type logotype mark icon visual identity brand identity typography design vector logo branding
    Omega Do - Logo Design typogaphy guideline styleguide icon branding design brand identity brand design typography design branding logo
    Kaghaz- UI Concept layout magazine design article blog ux uidesign ui paper news newspaper
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Danial | DAN Design

    Danial | DAN Design

    Tehran, Iran

    Redesign TikTok App 🎵🌈🤞🏻 graphic design motion graphics animation teen fun music videos video tik tok tiktok ui mobile uiux ui ux uidesign design uiuxdesign
    Redesign Adobe Photoshop 🎨🖌 redesign photographer photo photography logos logo 3d logo 3d ui macbook mac macos photoshop editing photoshop uiux mobile ui ux uidesign design uiuxdesign
    Blizzard Redesign App 💙🕹 stream blue gaming gameshow games online game call of duty blizzard entertainment blizzard ux mobile app app ui uiux mobile ui ux uidesign design uiuxdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ali Mianji

    Ali Mianji

    Tehran

    Payapars logo design. i̇mmigration branding brand blue europe student immigration university student migration i̇mmigration logo minimal vector logo typography branding illustrator design
    DD Co. Logo design. iran brand digital products blue online shop logo online store online sales online shop logo digital digital minimal logo minimal logo branding illustrator design
    Asan cellophane Co. Logo graphic design curve cellophane gradient blue logo design typography logo branding illustrator design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.