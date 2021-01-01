Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Ohio Us

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 122 freelance UI & visual designers in Ohio Us available for hire

  • Ben Stafford

    Ben Stafford

    Columbus, Ohio

    Direct Flight gold foil regal logomark oval wings soar bird design branding mark geometric logo ben stafford illustration
    The Dead Have Not Died ben stafford illustration flower typography type hand type died dead
    I Went Camping With - Podcast Thumbnail youtube video thumbnail podcast podcast design podcast branding brand identity identity branding design ben stafford
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ethan Fender

    Ethan Fender

    Columbus, Ohio

    DAWNSTAR viking celtic star dawnstar illustration symbol icon gaming elder scrolls folklore fantasy heraldry shield sword blade dagger medieval skyrim
    Sword_Wreath illustration symbol middle ages heraldry age 30 90s 1991 fantasy folklore medieval wreath icons daggers game of thrones blades swords sword
    LionFace middle ages symbol illustration nature icon heraldry royal medieval golden medallion lion face sol flames sun lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rachel Dangerfield

    Rachel Dangerfield

    Columbus, OH

    Play Maysie - Branding branding for kids toys kids childrens illustration logotype logo design
    Wayfarer's Whiskey - Branding + Packaging Concepts label packaging label design whiskey label logo alcohol whiskey packaging
    Drop-in Wine delivery cocktails bar beer liquor branding winery wine car logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Chris Koelsch

    Chris Koelsch

    Columbus, OH

    Hurry illustrator cartoon after effects design graphic animation illustration character
    Loy Cannon character design vector illustrator illustration character design costume design fargo
    Stay Home illustration alone solo isolation isolated virus corona stay home stay home stayhome
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • 𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

    𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

    Columbus, Ohio

    Graphite Hand Illustration hand study drawing lightning bolt magic curse spell digital illustration graphite illustration hands illustration hands procreate ipad illustration
    Under the Influence bunny ears retro vintage old illustration halftones comic book illustration comic book 1960s vintage tv old tv mesmerize hypnotize swirl texture procreate midcentury modern retro tv illustration
    P is for Plants leaves 420 texture greenery flowers sun procreate letter p plant illustration illustration plants
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Breanna Gabriela

    Breanna Gabriela

    Columbus, Oh

    Letter B letter b letter b logo animation 2d motion animations motion design illustrator ae animation graphic design graphic design illustration 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype alphabet letters letter lettering
    Letter A animated animation 2d animation motion ae illustrator graphic design graphic design illustration 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype letter mark letter a lettering alphabet letters letter
    Hummingbird illustrator design graphic design graphic illustration bird illustration bird logo bird icon birds humming bird hummingbird logo hummingbirds hummingbird
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Mark

    Andrew Mark

    Columbus Ohio

    Personal Logo Build type 2d logo animation logo gif animation gif
    Curiosity killed the Cat animation curiosity killed cat mars probe flat
    Arm and a Leg leg arm tattoo 3d knot
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mark Mounts

    Mark Mounts

    Columbus Ohio

    THE BLUES BROTHERS character screen print print retro vintage chicago illustration label record vynil rock and roll rock music movie blues brothers blues
    Great Smoky Mountains National Park wilderness smoky mountains woods hire parks camping north carolina tennessee vacation backpacking hiking nature outdoors vintage bear park national park great smoky mountains smoky smokies
    Great Smoky Mountains National Park Tennessee orange typeface script americana shirt tee shirt park screen print retro illustration vintage tennessee nature outdoors bear hiking camping national park smoky mountains
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Paul Circle

    Paul Circle

    Columbus

    Healthy Living 2021 healthcare office hospital doctors doctor health care health teal purple icons logo illustration web design website minimal ux ui web design
    Social Media Box Module module widget icon icons purple blue material links social social media web design website minimal ux ui web design
    Social Pill Module pill module icon icons facebook linkedin instagram twitter blue purple marketing web design website minimal ux ui web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Josh Walz

    Josh Walz

    Columbus, Ohio

    Finite State Website Detail content design content strategy whitespace startup marketing startup branding startup blue orange navigation list blog typography highlight product design product page ux ui web design website
    Finite State Website branding typography webdesign ux ui block startup marketing startup branding blue orange simple design highlight radar product design product page technology responsive website
    Finite State Radar Animation hexagon lines branding ui brand monochromatic blue logo dots radar animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nathan Anderson

    Nathan Anderson

    Columbus, OH

    Print Shop glitch corruption digital shop giclee prints
    Window Logo hand drawn window
    Spicy Sushi Logo spicy fire logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.