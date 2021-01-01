Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Colombo

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 392 freelance UI & visual designers in Colombo available for hire

  • Sanoj Dilshan

    Sanoj Dilshan

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Header Exploration - Online Learning Platform learning app online learning platform education hero hero banner 3d web designer user interface designer interface design design ui design user interface ui landing page design landing page webdesign web web ui header design header exploration header
    Internet Provider - App UI Design ui designer mobile apps provider app mobile data data darkmode trend mobile app design internet app service app internet provider iphone x user interface design app interface design app design app ui design ui design mobile app
    Payment Dashboard - UI Design payment dashboard clean ui minimal designs dashboard dashboard ui trend figmadesign figma user interface design userinterface invoice design payment web webdesign design ui ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • EDIFÉ

    EDIFÉ

    Colombo

    The Defeat of Māra under the Bodhi tree. drawing abstract illustration concept
    Labu wel kanda - ලබු වැල් කන්ද illustrator illustration art illustration concept
    Wankagiriya - a beautiful trap concept art conceptual illustrator illustration concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Malan Alankara

    Malan Alankara

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    GitHub Dark Mode ui ux design simple branding icon vector illustration minimal micro interaction animation darkmode github
    Password Strength managment space password minimal clean web design simple ux ui
    Express yourself - Illustration System figma simple flat clean minimal ux system illustration branding vector design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

    Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Music E-Learning App Onboarding app design ux ui adobe xd
    Wallet Mobile UI branding typography design app ui ux adobe xd
    Plants Mobile UI branding design app ux ui adobe xd
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Chehan Madusanka

    Chehan Madusanka

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Online courses Edutech interaction design uiux design mobile app design interaction-design uiux
    online courses edutech uiux design interaction design mobile app design interaction-design uiux
    Online courses Edutech interaction design uiux design mobile app design uiux interaction-design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Samadara Ginige

    Samadara Ginige

    Colombo

    You Are Enough wall graphics art graffiti type design poster typography quote life youareenough you
    Logos and Marks 2020 samadaraginige branding illustration clever design wordmark typography monogram mark logo minimal letter simple
    Letter-mark for an app developer clever line design typography monogram mark logo minimal letter simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Graphicever

    Graphicever

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Brand Prix Grand Tours graphicdesigner illustration flat minimal graphicever graphicdesign icon design vector logo
    Kapriko | Logo Design graphicdesigner illustration flat minimal graphicever graphicdesign icon design vector logo
    Inner Combat by Graphicever ui branding illustration minimal graphicever graphicdesign icon design vector logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Buwaneka Ranatunge

    Buwaneka Ranatunge

    Sri Lanka, Colombo

    Auto Mobile Self Care App mobile ui mobile app design mobile app ux ui
    Auto Mobile Self Care App mobile ui mobile app app ios mobile uiux ui ux
    Dashboard Design webdesign web dashboard template dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard uiux ceffectz design ui ux
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dinidu Missaka

    Dinidu Missaka

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Header Design ui design uidesign ui ux uiux website design web design webdesign illustrationartist website web ui digital designer graphic minimal illustration design
    Webpage Design icon app ux website digital designer graphic minimal illustration design
    Oracle Website Design web design webdesign website web illustraion illustrator ui design uidesign ui ux uiux vector branding logo ui digital designer graphic minimal illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ganith

    Ganith

    Colombo,Srilanka

    Descript logo redesign abstract logotype logo mark logos logo designer minimalist minimalism modern paper symbol vector illustration vector art graphic design graphics geometric elegant 2021 logo 2021 trend monogram
    Golden Lion Products logo design abstract logotype logo mark logos logo designer minimalist minimalism modern paper symbol vector illustration vector art graphic design graphics geometric elegant 2021 logo 2021 trend monogram
    Quickbooks logo redesign abstract logotype logo mark logos logo designer minimalist minimalism modern paper symbol vector illustration vector art graphic design graphics geometric elegant 2021 logo 2021 trend monogram
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Chanka Palliyaguru

    Chanka Palliyaguru

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Health and Fitness design web design mobile app design glass leaderboard fitness health product design ux design ui design app design ux ui
    Coin Game - Landing Page website web design web design homepage illustration interface ux design ui design ui ux landing page uidesign landing landingpage homepage design
    Chat App - Dark Theme dark ui messaging chat app messenger message app mobile app design design concept ux design ui design product design app design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.