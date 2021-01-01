Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Calcutta In

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 490 freelance UI & visual designers in Calcutta In available for hire

  • Creativz

    Creativz

    Kolkata, India

    Food Landing Page Design mobile web minimal graphic design logo art food website flat design typography app icon vector ui ux flat illustration design branding clean
    Fitness Landing page art flat logo minimal simple sketch web webdesign website fitness typography icon app vector ux ui illustration design branding clean
    Measurement App iot illustrator animations modern mobile minimal graphic design character blue animation measurement app vector ui ux clean branding design illustration flat
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

    Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

    India, kolkata

    Mobile App dashboard figma mobileapp ui mobile app dribbble ux design
    Movie app figma web mobileapp ui mobile app dribbble ux design
    Mobile App website adobe xd web mobileapp ui mobile app dribbble ux design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Design Studio

    Design Studio

    Kolkata, India

    Educatly | Education App ux ux design landing page design ui design
    HomeFind | Property Search App ux design landing page ui design app ui app design template app design
    Foodish | Recipe App app design ui ux landing page design app design ui ux design landing page ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Muhammad Arsallan

    Muhammad Arsallan

    Kolkata, India

    uLearn | Educational Platform | Concept website design for ios app website design for andriod app minimal colorful intro page graphicdesign vector learning website learning app website web design app
    Dribbble Invite art pattern dribbble invite invitation dribbble
    ulearn | Educational Platform | Concept intro page login page iphone app minimal design graphic ux ui vector android app design ios app design app design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Anubhab Bora

    Anubhab Bora

    Kolkata, India

    Guideze Ui Shot interface virtualguide guide travel interactiondesign interfacedesign illustration concept design app design uiux app uidesign ui design
    Travel app interfacedesign concept ui 3d illustration concept design app design uiux app uidesign ui design
    Furniture app minimal illustrator illustration flat clean uidesign uiux furniture app concept design concept ui app ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ritika Barua

    Ritika Barua

    Kolkata, India

    Zero - 36 days of type lettering window pet type zero number letter 36 days of type girl character cat illustration
    Cat baby -Letter Z lettering type alphabet letter z 36daysoftype pet vector 2d cat illustration
    Exploring with Kitty - Letter Y type character wooman girl alphabet 36daysoftype letter y tree vector cat 2d illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • AMEE

    AMEE

    Kolkata, India

    Happy New Year 2020 designer logo digital marketing business solution self promotion advertising marketing collateral marketing strategy branding poster design graphic design newyear
    PhonePe Landing Page redesign | Landing page design product designs product page download app redesign marketing website marketing site landing page design website design business website app website product website phonepe landingpage
    Dance School Logo | Indian Classical Dance Logo bengali logo kolkata classical dance piyali dance institution dance institution bharatanatyam indian classical institution logo dance school traditional logo traditional art logo design logo mark dance logo
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Shakti tanwar

    Shakti tanwar

    Kolkata, india

    Food ordering mobile app design interface uiux ui food app food order food service food delivery food app design app ui
    Empty state Illustrations graphic design illustration empty state illustration
    illustration | introvert | Flat character illustration avatar xd illustration sad happy flat illustration private introvert character character design illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Santanu Singha

    Santanu Singha

    kolkata, india

    Quick exit pop-ups popups landing page design mobile app typography vector branding ux minimalistic design app design illustration graphic design flat ui design web web design ui user interface
    Dashboard of Invoicing You - V 1.0 mobile app website graphic design minimalistic design logo icon ux vector typography app design illustration flat ui design web ui web design user interface
    Domain Leads Landing Page landing page design branding flat ui design typography user interface type web app app design web web design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Abhishek Saha

    Abhishek Saha

    Kolkata, India

    FitClass UI Design ui ux fitness class online minimalism clean ui website design gym app fitness app illustration behance web app web design uxui app ui app design ux design uiux ui design design
    FitClass App UI Design 🏋️‍♀️ minimal cool colors light mode tranding instagram app designer behance gym course class fitness yoga app application design fitness app gym app app ui app app design ui design design
    Organo UI Design 🥬 product design app design web development green fresh restaurant green food healthy food food organic light mode webapp website webdesign uxdesign uidesign ux uiux ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Argho Basak

    Argho Basak

    Kolkata, India

    Web UI Contest( Dark mode) uiux adobexd adobe photoshop sketch sketching centest darkapp dark web design web app website webui web
    Are you beach ready? fashion vector ai design illustration art illustrator new illustration beachgirl beach adobe illustrator cc illustrationart illustration
    Debut Shot- Music is life illustration art ai flat design vector ui illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.