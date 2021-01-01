Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Berlin

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 578 freelance UI & visual designers in Berlin available for hire

  • Niclas Ernst

    Niclas Ernst

    Berlin

    Configure Chart software application app web hiring interface complex config data crm product ui ux chart
    Website Assets design website illustration ui web mobile app management customer relationships crm permissions table mobile
    Features cards icons illustration section feature section website web customer relationship management management contacts crm spot illustrations features
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andreas Storm

    Andreas Storm

    Berlin, Germany

    CoinDock icns mac dock app crypto
    StockDock app dock stock
    CoinDock bitcoin icns dock crypto coin
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nikita Melnikov

    Nikita Melnikov

    Berlin

    Logo Animation - Avokiddo ui 3d branding lottie animation lottie app avokiddo logo motion motion 2d logo aniamtion animated logo logo animation
    Logo Animation - OTTA ux intro logo animation smooth splash app otto icon motion graphics branding lottie motion design logo animation
    Klarna Card ux ui card animation credit finance productdesign bank card branding motion design animation 3d animation 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mariusz Ciesla

    Mariusz Ciesla

    Berlin, Germany

    Component Variants variants component figma simple ux style guide design system ui
    Software Development Dashboard desktop ipad statistics stats charts graphs dashboard ui ux
    Learning: Flashcards UI clean minimal interface platform educational ux ui application app mobile iphone ios education learning flashcards
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Konstantin Datz

    Konstantin Datz

    Berlin

    Adidas Arkyn arkyn 3d branding illustration modeling practice colorful rendering sneaker adidas
    Orchid Mantis illustration cute design purple animal cgi corona nature rendering 3d insect orchid mantis
    Braillecube museum moma endles colorful impaired animation rubikscube coronarenderer rendering toy braillecube
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Raul Perte

    Raul Perte

    Berlin

    WeatherKit App Icon freelance iphone interface minimal clean ui ios weather render c4d icon app 3d blender
    AirPlay — UX microinteraction raul perte design simple icon apple motion clean overcast sound podcast audio player music animations ux animation interaction microinteraction
    WeatherKit App Icon (iOS 14 & Big Sur) beta ux ui iphone minimal ios app clean gradient weather app icon big sur 14 ios
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Fedor Shkliarau

    Fedor Shkliarau

    Berlin

    Alfread: Read-it-later app pocket app read later instapaper news productivity reading ios app
    Portfolio Website + Career Update healthcare mindfulness meditation animation portfolio mobile app ios product design ux ui web
    Telegram Voice Calling interaction messaging social ios app mobile voice call calling messenger mobile design mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mika

    Mika

    Berlin

    AskAnything mobile app add qna questionnaire red blue simple answer ask question mobile survey
    NoteCircle - Todo & Report Interaction checklist check simple todolist note interaction navigation weekly monthly graph report reminder due routine genau notecircle mobile
    66days - onboarding mobile branding color illustration howitworks simple routine habit onboarding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Zahir Ramos

    Zahir Ramos

    Berlin, Germany

    Editorial Dashboard app ui dashboard storyboard hypebeast fashion cms publisher news editorial
    DeFi Dashboard widgets stock finance nft blockchain price graph chart bitcoin ethereum crypto
    Drip 2 Hard vapormax frame drip too hard after effects ident c4d design system
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Oleg Melnykov

    Oleg Melnykov

    Berlin, Germany

    Digital Banking Platform Responsive Transactions Screen banking fintech finance wallet interface ui ux finwerk crypto blockchain business product design clean web design web app branding interface design research
    Mining containers manufacturer service page business iot trading mining crypto landing website startup product web design web ux ui
    Full-service Blockchain technology company feature page interface web landing page website crypto mining iot blockchain product business web design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Vitaly Silkin

    Vitaly Silkin

    Berlin, Germany

    Cloud storage app freebie cloud storage variants components figma sketch freebie ios app concept
    Dropdown transitions transition animation uxpin ui dropdown
    Calendar app freebie sketch ios calendar freebie
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.