Hire freelance product designers in Nova Scotia Ca

  • Arm Sattavorn

    Arm Sattavorn

    Halifax, NS Canada

    Project Snappy is here expiramenting cat after effects snappy motion graphics c4d 3d 2d animation
    Project Snappy coming soon comingsoon projectsnappy snappy cat motion graphics after effects 2d animation
    Wood block animation after effects 3d c4d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Danny J. Williams

    Danny J. Williams

    Halifax, Canada

    Moving Mountains Home Page Animation motion shopping ecommerce simple web clean minimal
    Byredo Product Page Redesign Concept grid fashion dark shopping ecommerce simple white web clean minimal
    Layout Exploration simple rustic light web clean minimal
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tim Foster

    Tim Foster

    Halifax, Nova Scotia | Canada

    Arcturus Studio - HoloSuite Website Design dark ui video user interface madewithxd vector ux ui web design branding
    ScreenScape Website Design brand and ui digital signage tech startup woocommerce tech illustration line illustration typography wordpress madewithxd illustration ux ui web design branding
    Fortune Oysters Website Design grunge scroll effects layout modern oysters food texture web wordpress madewithxd illustration ux logo ui web design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Chris Bower

    Chris Bower

    Halifax, NS

    Landing Page UI kit landingpage homepage website webdesign ui
    Flight Management Saas Dashboard saas design saas app dashboard design dashboard ui ui
    Bovine Management Dashboard analytics uiux ux ui stats reporting cows graphs dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Chris Lowe

    Chris Lowe

    Halifax, NS

    MOVE Physiotherapy Logo Set branding lettering typography design logo
    CSS Drop Cap - M sun rise css drop cap typography
    CSS Drop Cap - L script css drop cap typography
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ashley Nicole

    Ashley Nicole

    Halifax, NS

    UPEI Website school onboarding strategy design website university ux ui web design
    My University Advisor Prototype website onboarding wireframe ui ux prototype
    NECHC Brand Concept diversity family community health center icon buildings concept logo branding brand identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Paul Atwood

    Paul Atwood

    Halifax, Nova Scotia

    Paul Atwood Design - Stamp Logo stamp hand drawn graphicdesign logodesign logo branding typography design
    Blomidon Provincial Park | Conceptual Brand Ideation badgedesign hand drawn graphicdesign logodesign logo branding typography design
    Blomidon Provincial Park | Badge Design stamp badge graphicdesign illustration typography logodesign logo design branding
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nicky Lee Woodman

    Nicky Lee Woodman

    Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

    Branding — Logo Design (Clothing Label) logo design logo brand identity branding design branding
    Branding — Logo Design (Combomark) logo design logo brand identity branding design branding
    Branding — Logo Design (Watermark) logo design brand identity branding design watermark logo branding
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Zach Gallant

    Zach Gallant

    Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

    Nova Scotia Strong quarantine halifax lion heart ipad pro illustration procreate flag nova scotia
    The Child + Frieza mandalorian star wars the force motion graphics motion design aftereffects animation dragonball z namek frieza baby yoda
    HBD Mewtwo 2d clone nintendo debut animate aftereffects animation laboratory mewtwo pokemon motion graphic motion design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shelby Edwards

    Shelby Edwards

    Halifax, NS

    city cowboy minimul monochrome pencil sketchbook sketch drawings layout design illustration art illustration graphic design drawing design
    Current Events sketching practice characterdesign cartoon cover design typography digital art illustration graphic design drawing design
    mooncat beer beer packaging practice drawing design illustration logo logodesign typography space graphic design packagedesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anthony Mah

    Anthony Mah

    Halifax, Canada

    Living Room Layout Color Take 2 environment textures interior background illustrator illustration vector
    Living Room Layout Color textures comic book art layout design interior background illustrator illustration vector
    Living Room Layout layout design layout 2d animation 2d art lineart apartment living room interior background illustrator illustration vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

