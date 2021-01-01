Hire freelance product designers in Kuala Lumpur

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 187 freelance product designers in Kuala Lumpur available for hire

  • Joshua Yeoh

    Joshua Yeoh

    Kuala Lumpur

    Landing Page Dark Theme landing homepage service cards saas product web design dark dark ui branding layout web design app website concept clean minimal ux ui
    getHome Mobile App Sign Up interface ui kit real estate app design sign up service mobile cards product branding layout flat design app concept clean minimal ux ui
    Alternative Landing Pages landing page service illustrations cards real estate webdesign app saas product branding layout flat web design website concept clean minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Setyono Dwi

    Setyono Dwi

    Kuala Lumpur

    Guest house landing page - Web Exploration black dark orange pastel bold typography header clean minimalist gradient booking hotel guest house landing page web design design ux dailyui uiux ui
    Re usable card components figma listing course campaign piechart progressbar cards ui banner marketing card layout clean app dailyui branding design typography dribbble ux ui
    Learning profile - Course Platform Mobile app discussion conversation video profile ios mobile ui course education mobileapp layout clean app typography icon iphonex ux dailyui uiux ui
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • iqbal hakim boo

    iqbal hakim boo

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Let's Go Future! car flying festival kuala lumpur malaysia saga proton future digital design illustration vector
    Johor Football Club (Fanmade) johor malaysia soccer football design typography icon emblem branding illustration logo vector
    Eid-Mubarak raya malaysia balikkampung toys ketupat lemang fun happy cat kids procreate illustration selamathariraya aidilfitri eidmubarak
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Keivan Sina

    Keivan Sina

    Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia

    Insurance Dashboard admin panel insurance dashboard orange yellow gray white black flat ux ui design
    SafarMarket travel flat colorful orange tourism flight ui ux design mobile
    Pricing Page pricing pricing plan pricing plans pricing page user experience greyscale black and white line simple website ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rey

    Rey

    Subang

    Cafe Finder & Booking mobile ui booking app iphone shop cafe design ux ux design ui design ui app design
    Notes App mobile notes app notes ios app design ios designer dark mode dark ui dark app ux mobile ui app design ux design ui exploration ui design design shots
    Farmers App farmers market purple farm farmer ux mobile ui app design ux design ui design ui design shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Saikiran

    Saikiran

    Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur

    The Coffee made easy userexperience illustration coffeapp 3d ui coffee
    Fashion Retail User experience Case study ux onlinefashion user experience customer-centric retail online fashion
    Fashion Retail Experience : UI UX Case Study clothing online shopping user experience retail fashion ux
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Weiee Ying

    Weiee Ying

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Food Delivery App Clips app clip food delivery app food delivery foodie food and drink food app food cities ui daily ui dailyui mobile app
    Beep Food Delivery App Concept foodie food delivery service orders order delivery app food delivery app food delivery food app delivery food clean ui dashboard mobile app app daily ui dailyui
    SaaS Pitch Deck Template presentation template presentation design pitch investors proposal pitch deck template saas pitch deck design deck presentations presentation pitch deck
    • Product Design
  • Iskandar Zulkarnain

    Iskandar Zulkarnain

    PJ, Malaysia

    Hubbers company sales team manager design vector workspace human people 2d character flat illustration
    Customizable Dashboard crm building customize interface storehub backoffice vector human people 2d character flat illustration
    Store management store ecommerce point of sale crm inventory management shop retail vector design 2d character flat illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mohd Izuddin Helmi

    Mohd Izuddin Helmi

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    AI Recruiter - Question Configurator admin panel chat bot chatbot
    AIRecruitor App - A chatbot for jobs desktop app app dashboard kuala lumpur malaysia chatbot jobs
    AI Recruiter - Landing Page kuala lumpur malaysia bot chat chatbot landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Shakira Yanti

    Shakira Yanti

    Kuala Lumpur

    E-Learning App Closeup learning online course colorful colourful ecommerce clean ui ui free illustration uix ui design
    E-Learning App free clean ui ui design illustration uidesign ui skills udemy learning ecommerce online learning elearning
    Beauty Store (UI Practice) beauty branding clean ui ui design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kimberly Mak

    Kimberly Mak

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Yoga Real Thoughts illustration art fashion illustration lifestlye healthy guy fashion cheesecake mental health yoga thoughts yoga pose yoga
    Coffee Girl coffee shop coffee cafe branding cafe menu productivity character girl character design malaysia illustration
    How many cups of coffee would you like? character concept procreate editorial illustration productivity caffein coffee beans cafe ilustration coffee cup coffee character design girl malaysia illustration
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.