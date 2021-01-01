Hire freelance product designers in Dhaka

Viewing 11 out of 4,624 freelance product designers in Dhaka available for hire

  Rashed Kabir

    Rashed Kabir

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    WordPress Service Provider dark service provier landing portfolio wordpress marketing creative minimal startup corporate agency business
    Product Management
    Portfolio Dark dark dark ui personal branding landing page marketing creative startup corporate personal portfolio portfolio agency business
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Shafiqul Islam 🌱

    Shafiqul Islam 🌱

    Dhaka 🗺️ Bangladesh

    Food Purchase App ios app ui ux design app ui figma illustration landing page delivery recipes ux ui uiux user interface onlinefoodshop purchase food food app application app mobile mobile app
    Online Cooking Learning App V2 learning platform mobile apps learning app uiux cook cooking learning online learning cooking course cooking foods android ios mobile app landing page minimal ui design ux design ux ui
    Online Cooking Learning App mobile app uiux learning platform online school educational app minimal learning app online learning cooking app online cooking restaurants android ios application app mobile ux user experience ui user interface
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Anwar Hossain

    Anwar Hossain

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Mobile App UI | Banking ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
    Mobile App UI | Banking illustration ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
    Mobile App UI | Banking illustration ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Ridoy Rock

    Ridoy Rock

    Dhaka Bangladesh

    Sports Live Score App Dark game fifa soccer bet live football live update ridoy rock app prediction betting score live score football football app sports app sport
    Kickstart Career Web Design illustration women client kickstart job career wed design ridoy rock web landing page ui ux
    SEO & Digital Marketing Website website web page web design web user interface ui ux ridoy rock ridoy marketing landing page digital marketing seo services
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Shuvo

    Shuvo

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Avatix Construction Website Design website branding rennovation architecture website architecture construction website app footer header clean trend minimal geometric ux design ui design ux ui landingpage construction avatix
    ElementsReady Elementor Addon ready block preset wp plugin plugin widgets elementor page builder logo illustration design minimal website footer landingpage header ux ui wordpress addon
    Etime Personal Blog Website Design minimal blog news blog logo illustration design minimal footer website header landingpage ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Sayeed Ahmad

    Sayeed Ahmad

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Pest Control Icon Set design icons icon set iconography illustration icon design icon bugs insects pest pest control pest management branding logo graphic design
    Hiring Platform - Dashboard UI ui hr software hr tool hr management hrms ux listing career job directory employment candidate hiring job listing job board management app web application dashboard
    Renovation Line Icon Set icons business construction architechture homedecor engineering decoration interior design ui logo branding graphic design design iconography icon set icon service renovation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Zahidul

    Zahidul

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Planet illustration outer space planet art digital illustration hero section home page homepage illustration website illustration app illustration landing page illustration ui illustration illustration
    Illustration for clothing site flat illustration illustration trend fashion illustration people illustration people e-commerce illustration digital illustration hero image illustration hero image web page illustration poster vector ui home page illustration app illustration landing page illustration ui illustration illustration
    florbit logo for entertainment site 3d logo entertainment logo brand identity brand playful logo icon f o logo video logo play button logo flim logo orbit logo flower logo logo symbol logo mark logo design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Imran Molla

    Imran Molla

    Dhaka

    Banking Application - Crypto App dark app dark mode blockchain exchange ui bitcoin wallet bitcoins crypto bitcoin cryptocurrency app crypto wallet cryptocurrency bitcoin app crypto app mobile app design mobile app mobile application app design app
    Design Agency landing page design agency landing page agency website web design website design website ui design mobile landing page landing homepage flat minimal web typography ux ui illustration design agency
    Digital Agency Website creative agency marketing agency digital agency agency branding agency website agency landing page ux landing web design minimal website design landing page design design website ui uidesign illustration web landing page agency
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Shojol Islam

    Shojol Islam

    Dhaka,Bangladesh

    Organic beauty product app ios app minimal ui app design beauty product ecommerce minimal ecommerce shop app mobile shop shop ui minimal shop mobile cart mobile checkout checkout cart ecoomerce app mobile ecommerce beauty product app beauty product beauty app organic app
    Concept Dashboard - SwagUp Playful V1 credit dashboard product design dashboard in design dashboard progress dashboard progress bar dashboard progress bar list view ui colorful dashboard playful ui dashboard credit dashboard sidebar shipping dashboard swag pack swag dashboard minimal dashboard dashboard
    Earning Tab | Partner Dashboard dashboard filters sort by dashboard graph flat dashboard dashboard 3d minimal dashboard dashboard list ui list view dashboard list minimal sidebar dashboard sidebar sidebar ui stat dashboard finance dashboard earning dashboard earning tab minimal ui dashboard ui dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Shuvojit Dev

    Shuvojit Dev

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Food Recipe App V2 🍕 social media clean cooking tutorial typography 3d illustration mobile app design food recipe ios ux ui profile page 2021 trend design mobile app user interface application app design app minimal
    Food Recipe App 🍕 profile app profile homepage typogaphy mobile app design mobile ui 2021 trend recipe app food app 3d figma android ios ux illustration mobile app app app design application minimal
    Medical Equipment's App 💊 3d illustration ios android app mobile app design product design figma medical medicine medical app mobile 2021 trend application interface design app app design user interface ux ui minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Shahid Miah 🐧

    Shahid Miah 🐧

    Dhaka Bangladesh

    Blockchain decentralized website data mangment cloud storage product design illustration website web design
    Carebee Health Care Landing Page design web design ux ui illustration product design fitness and health meditation home page landing page medical landing page saas website doctor health website
    Blockchain technology website illustration ui ux coin landing page token swap uniswasp gallery cryptocurrency crypto product design landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

