Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Singapore

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 89 freelance motion graphics designers in Singapore available for hire

  • warehouse_logo

    warehouse_logo

    singapura

    awesome logo ... logodesign logotype artys luxury fashion logoinspirations creative animals logos fox logo illustration icon identity graphicdesigner designispiration design brandmark branding
    bear abstrack logo logotype logoawesome logoinspirations logodesigns animals simple monoline abstrack bear logo illustration icon identity graphicdesigner designispiration design brandmark branding
    flowers classic logo design vector logodesign logoinspirations typografy luxury beauty fashion flower logo illustration icon identity graphicdesigner designispiration design brandmark branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • ArtFreedom

    ArtFreedom

    Queenstown, Singapore

    Arrow Tree Logo minimalist mountain shop gear adventure triangular tactical arrow outdoor pine tree
    Minimalist Cat Logo Design simple sleeping golden ratio animal fox lineart minimalist cute sleep pet cat
    Flamingo Logo Design golden ratio pink minimal logo stork storck bird flamingo minimalist
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jia Hao

    Jia Hao

    Singapore, Singapore

    Pop Colors Explorations poster satisfying animalcrossing beauty app octane motiongraphics lioncolony lifestyle design asmr beauty illustration cinema4d branding animation
    Marina Bay Sands Fall / Winter 2020 art octane motiongraphics lioncolony lifestyle design cinema4d branding animation
    Pepita Series renderedthreads manifesto calmyourmind satisfied satisfying render octane motiongraphics lioncolony lifestyle design cinema4d branding beauty product beauty asmr animation
    • Animation
  • Arissa

    Arissa

    Singapore, Singapore

    Category Icons graphic illustration illustration digital art graphic design language icon academics icon play icon science icon camp icon food icon music icon dance icon ballet icon sports icon category icon icon design adobe illustrator
    Voice Recording Mobile UI ui digital art ui ux neo morphism neomorphism ui neomorphic ui neomorphic neomorphism figma voice recording mobile ui recording ui voice ui voice recording ui voice recording ui design uidesign uiux mobile ui
    FAQ Webpage uidesign illustration graphic illustration adobe illustrator ui web ui web design 30daysofuichallenge figmadesign uiux ui design faq website faq ui faq ui website faq page faq webpage figma
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nicholas Oh

    Nicholas Oh

    Singapore, Singapore

    A Derp Walk 2d animation gif wacky illustration cute character character design
    Good Morning Bed character design illustration cute color palette wacky character
    Nothing On My Mind wacky cute character color palette illustration character design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Radhiah Anis

    Radhiah Anis

    Singapore, Singapore

    Spectacle Lenses art wacom drawing editorial illustration digital illustrator illustrator photoshop illustration digital painting digitalart
    Falling Penguins design wacom drawing art digital illustrator illustrator photoshop illustration digitalart digital painting
    Cabin in The Woods digital illustrator editorial illustration colour pencils mixedmedia digitalart digital painting drawing art photoshop illustrator illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Grafake.Charles

    Grafake.Charles

    Singapore, Singapore

    Cyber Punk Girl Loop catwalk fashion illustration after effect c4d marvelous designer fashion cyberpunk c4dart
    Hippie Fish 魚兒如廁 toilet fish art abstract art design c4d typography c4dart
    A - #36daysOfType_A architecture negative-space negativespace art compositing c4d c4dart design typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sweta Vora

    Sweta Vora

    Singapore, Singapore

    Me and Mommy App breastfeeding parenthood motherhood child pregnancy mom illustration android app design mobile application ui design mobile ui ux mobile app branding
    Blockchain e-Wallet web icon illustration mobile application branding design wallet blockchain web ui ux website design ux ui design
    BlockChain + Fintech Mobile App Design stockmarket payment app fintech app blockchain mobile application typography vector ux android app design mobile app mobile ui illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Fad Sheik

    Fad Sheik

    Singapore, Singapore

    🚗 Towing App homepage iphone police report accident emergency tow towing car app figma
    Restaurant Mobile App 🥤 scan rewards clean cook restaurant branding food restaurant app design figma ui ux user
    Home - Mobile App for Facility Management services plumbing service handyman clean ux ui ui ux user figma design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tristen Lim

    Tristen Lim

    Singapore, Singapore

    Marchet Email UI Design dashboad chat inbox mail message website web minimal email ux design ui
    Marchet Mobile Design logo identity landing interface branding website web ux design ui
    Marchet Website Design landing identity logo interface branding website web ux design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Adam Zulkifli

    Adam Zulkifli

    Singapore, Singapore

    Prison Mike
    Pray for lebanon colors design drawing doodles character illustrator 2d art character illustration character art branding illustration
    Capgras syndrome drawing colors doodles character illustrator character art vector character illustration 2d art design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

