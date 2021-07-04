Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Santiago

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 120 freelance motion graphics designers in Santiago available for hire

  • Francisco Castro

    Francisco Castro

    Santiago

    Shapes motion animation motion design 2d motiongraphics 2d animation
    shapes! illustration motion art motion 2d animations motion graphics 2d 2d animation motiongraphics character animation animation
    shapes_ motion design 2d illustration aniamtion motion graphics 2d animation motiongraphics animation
    • Animation
  • Felipe Mandiola

    Felipe Mandiola

    Santiago, Chile

    Chilexpress santiago shipping delivery mail mailing argentina chile logo
    Chilexpress argentina chile delivery mailing mail branding clean logo
    Hei Hei logotype meaning skateboarding skate street calle ropa de calle streetwear ropa clothing identidad identity brand branding graphic design logos clean design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Hector Heredia

    Hector Heredia

    Santiago, Chile

    Record Player 3dillustration blender 3d vinilo player record
    Relax Time mug coffee sofa 3d illustration 3d blender polygon runway
    Homy! wood shoes plants furniture home illustration 3d illustration 3d blender
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrés Ávila

    Andrés Ávila

    Santiago - Chile

    Archt Inspo No°002 fonts branding poster design letter type typography design graphic design vector illustration posters poster architecture archt
    Archt Inspo No°001 inspiration archt architecture fonts typography poster design graphic design design vector type posters poster
    Alpha 0004D neon galaxy space cinema4d octane render c4d 3dartist 3d art 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Sergio Edwards

    Sergio Edwards

    Santiago, Chile

    Mother's Day love heart mother mothersday
    Stay Home - Corona-Illustration series pandemic illustration coronavirus
    Life patterns - Corona-Illustration series pandemic illustration coronavirus
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nicole Soto-Aguilar C.

    Nicole Soto-Aguilar C.

    Santiago - Chile

    Coronavirus and investments blue chart flat chile invest investment fintual coronavirus covid covid19
    Fintual Discovery Artwork duolingo finances geometic basic grain nasa 70s spaceship space discovery fintual chile app flat
    Fintual Discovery poppins duoling progress black sky earth nasa space planet discovery fintech ui social app flat
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Juan León

    Juan León

    Santiago de Chile

    ChessKid Adventure Logo Animation logo animation chess
    Icons (Goal League) ready games indie game pills game coin collectables
    Essential Worker ready games motion design animation indie game fake3d character design cleaning building worker
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gonzalo Bujes

    Gonzalo Bujes

    Santiago, Chile 🇨🇱

    Hero exploration landing page contrast dark ui dark vector lenses shapes hero section hero web design color desktop colors user interface minimal minimalist ui design ui design
    Hero exploration trend landing cool exploration hero circles ovals geometric planet color web web design desktop colors user interface minimal minimalist ui design ui design
    Kobe Bryant Tribute - Forever a legend los angeles all star basketball tribute lakers poster nba kobe bryant kobe color web web design desktop colors user interface minimal minimalist ui ui design design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andres Vera

    Andres Vera

    Santiago, Chile.

    Coffee shop logo Design graphic design coffee coffeeshop ice cream illustration design iconography color palette typography logotype logodesign branding logo
    Coffee shop logo Design graphic design coffeeshop coffee animal logo lyon illustration design iconography color palette typography logotype logodesign branding logo
    social media campaign - Brand Ambassadors composition print design poster design espresso biodegradable chile coffee brand coffee brand ambassadors social media campaign stories social media design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tridente Studio

    Tridente Studio

    Santiago de Chile

    Caucanito logo logo logodesign design diseño de logo tipografía illustration marca design diseño plano logodesign design brand
    good boy Candy ilustración design tipografía logo logodesign design marca diseño plano diseño de logo logodesign design brand logo
    Washington Brewery plano ilustración logotipo tipografía logo logodesign design marca diseño plano diseño de logo logodesign design brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Ricuchi

    Ricuchi

    Santiago Chile

    Redesign nike complex photoshop fanart poster art poster
    Totem c4d abstract totem 3d art 3d
    3D Character toy design character c4d 3dcharacter 3d art 3d artist 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.