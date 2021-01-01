Hire freelance motion graphics designers in San Francisco, CA

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,313 freelance motion graphics designers in San Francisco, CA available for hire

  • Slava Kornilov

    Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • UI8

    UI8

    San Francisco, CA

    Aimm. 2 - Hero header concept redshift render c4d working gradient desk computer imac 3d illustration girl 3d character 3d illustration web design minimal clean ui design ux design ux ui
    Node – Crypto NFT iOS UI Kit 3d illustration nagivation feed onboarding shopping market crypto nft user interface web design mobile app design minimal clean mobile app ux design ui design ux ui
    3D character – Mitom redshift c4d ui8 business macbook hair ui design 3d illustration illustration animated animation 3d icon icon computer man boy cute color 3d character 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jeremiah Shaw

    Jeremiah Shaw

    San Francisco

    The Cube & Sphere cube sphere minimal abstract motion design animation c4d 3d
    NFT 05 - Shakey Eyes warm tones poster motion design shakey wobbly eye animation illustration c4d 3d
    NFT 04 - Mastermind face texture mastermind origin art abstract motion graphics animation illustration c4d 3d
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Robin Noguier

    Robin Noguier

    San Francisco

    Portfolio Mobile 📱 colorful mobile ui gallery slider responsive mobile portfolio
    Case To Case hero motion typography portfolio animation transition
    About 🧔🏻 logos drag headshot animation hover designer portfolio about
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jordon Cheung

    Jordon Cheung

    San Francisco

    Welcome to London tea queens guard illustration vacation travel character design stickers london
    🍎 big apple apple new york
    ✨✨✨ glasses character procreate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    San Francisco, California

    Natural app introduction simple white mockup iphone ios illustration animation graphic design branding design c4d ux ui black dark gravity 3d icons introduction onboarding
    Natural AI IDLE state visual sphere openai gpt3 login identity logo brand branding design c4d ux illustration 3d animation motion ui artificial intelligence ai natural
    Voice morphing interface - Natural calendar ecommerce shopping booking flight ordering food uiux voice interaction motion graphics branding design c4d ux 3d animation motion ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Milkinside

    Milkinside

    San Francisco, CA

    Ripple illustration c4d octane glassy blues cold 3d motion illustration art nft glass fine art illustrations fintech banking crypto wallet crypto ripple illustration
    Simple visual for web site landing cgart artwork art arhitecture interior design interiordesign interiors illustration 3d landingpage calm ui cg background webdesign website landing page web interior landing
    Airbus tripset iOS app air uiux calendar ui button selector calendar ticket tickets globe animation planet flight airline airplane booking book ios app ios airbus tripset
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Terran Washington

    Terran Washington

    San Francisco

    Some like it sweet. Some like it sour. lettering type fun cute texture design vector illustration food sour candy
    invenergy 2020 Impact Report branding graphic design lineart vector illustration annualreport
    parallel universe trip vector head graphic design crypto cursor data texture portrait illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Geex Arts

    Geex Arts

    San Francisco

    Onboarding interface digital creative app fingerprint sphere onboarding 3d visual design sci-fi iphone 12 iphone ios blue design ui motion animation aftereffects
    Spott landing page mobile shoppble motion graphics video animation homepage interface
    Luna Park group video call social call graphic design 3d interface dashboard
    No specialties listed
  • Ramotion

    Ramotion

    San Francisco, CA

    Proemion Style Guide icon brand visual identity style guide brand identity 3d branding logo iconography icons
    Boom boom design 8bit pixel animation ui
    Coinread Adaptive Web Design user experience user interface homepage web page cryptocurrency landing page website maketing website adaptive web design web design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jon Howell

    Jon Howell

    San Francisco, CA

    Snacks Newsletter Refresh email feather green news financial fintech update typography refresh newsletter robinhood snacks
    Pack Out ⛺🚐 print branding texture textured rugged rough tshirt van life van camp camping rustic layout shirt badge type typography
    The Brand Experience Masterclass freelance studio freelance design studio typography identity vibrant colorful rainbow animation gradient learn training course masterclass branding product design product brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.