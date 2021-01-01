Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Saint Louis, MO

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 119 freelance motion graphics designers in Saint Louis, MO available for hire

  • Pretend Friends

    Pretend Friends

    St. Louis

    Happy St. Patrick's Day! illustration illustrator character cute green leprechaun st patricks day
    Pinocchio simple vector underwater fish pinocchio disney colorful character cute illustration
    Quit Clowning Around Valentine valentinesday love valentine simple vector holiday character cute illustration clownfish fish
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Güneş Özcan

    Güneş Özcan

    Greater St. Louis Area

    Postage Stamp Design_INDIA logo composition destination travel bauhaus typo postage vacation mail typography flat geometric architecture india stamp design vector 2d icon illustration
    Aa-choo! the Game 🕹️ ghost candy weekly warm-up design ui game branding logo dribbble weekly warm up weekly warmup lowpoly c4d cinema 4d character 3d arcade isometric low poly low poly 3d illustration
    Instagram logo social media icon design branding app logo design ui ux gradient top view top down view instagram logo render low poly cinema 4d c4d 3d design icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Adam Walsh

    Adam Walsh

    St. Louis, MO

    Cacti plant planter cactus
    TOYOTA Land Cruiser FJ60 jdm suv toyota land cruiser car
    AE86 TRUENO
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Britta Buescher

    Britta Buescher

    Saint Louis

    The Magician tarot female digital ink drawing illustration
    Sneezon's Greetings illustraion fuck 2020 holiday 2020 covid19 covid design f2020 2020
    Buescher Tree Farm hand drawn christmas tree holidays type type design handlettering digital
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Danny Amacher

    Danny Amacher

    St. Louis

    SaaS Essentials Icon Set v1 saas app saas design software design line icons ui design ui icon icon packs icon pack icon set icons
    Capacity Helpdesk - Ticket View support automation ticketing tickets helpdesk saas design saas web app app desktop ux ui design clean ui
    Live Chat Notification alerts live agent chat notifcation ui design design live chat
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Brad Hansen

    Brad Hansen

    St. Louis, Missouri

    4-9 9 8 7 6 5 4 36daysoftype 36days lettering logo environment drawing illustration series texture procreate lettering art contest lettering
    Y-3 2 1 letter 0 z y grain textured drawing illustration texture series procreate 36daysoftype08 36days 36daysoftype typography type letters lettering
    S-X x w v u t s handmadetype handmade handlettering typism typography digital lettering 36dayoftype contest lettering 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 36days
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sarah Anne Gibson

    Sarah Anne Gibson

    St. Louis MO

    Material Development | Clips characterdesign character 3d octane cinema 4d render c4d animation design
    Material Development | Socially Conscious character animation protester character design hippy character 3d octane cinema 4d render c4d animation design
    Material Development | Napoleonic character design character 3d octane cinema 4d render c4d animation design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Andrea Eppy

    Andrea Eppy

    Saint Louis, MO

    💸Bill-Splitting App saint louis st. louis freelance design adobe xd food restaurant livestream friends paid transaction bank venmo money app ux ui money app split bill
    🛒E-Commerce Checkout Flow ui mobile ecommerce shop steps payment cart animation app prototype
    🏠360° Real Estate Website prototype animation augmented reality website livestream tutorial adobe xd house 360 degree real estate ar vr 360
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Allison Plume

    Allison Plume

    Saint Louis, MO

    wine and cheese motion graphics after effects animation illustration wine and cheese traditional animation cel animation
    Love Is Love animation 2d animation after effects motion graphics pride love is love
    Coffee coffee illustrator motion graphics 2d animation illustration photoshop animation cel animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mark Bult

    Mark Bult

    St. Louis, MO

    N Greens brand logo greens natural organic typography plants
    Logos letters letters branding logo
    No favorites yet emptystate uxdesign icons flat illustration ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordan Moler

    Jordan Moler

    St. Louis,MO

    Hold Fast Coffee Bags coffee bean label design label mock up package design lightning bolt logo ink icon coffee bag branding
    Two Plumbers 4 Year Anniversary Logos anniversary pint hops brewery pinball arcade ghost nintendo mario patch sticker badge retro vintage logo cartoon beer design vector illustration
    Hopped Up Trivia Graphics Kit retro nerd glasses question mark question trivia brew hop mascot brewery hops vintage beer can logo cartoon beer branding design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.