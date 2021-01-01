Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Minnesota Us

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 10 out of 10 freelance motion graphics designers in Minnesota Us available for hire

  • Shaun Binneboese

    Shaun Binneboese

    Brainerd, MN

    Hiyaaa! ocarinaoftime ocarina deku dekutree dekubaba skulltula legendofzelda zelda fanart link hyrule herooftime digital illustration kids illustration childrens book kids book childrens illustration illustration
    Three Words For You christmas tree parks and rec vector art christmas illustrator childrens lit kid lit digital illustration kids illustration childrens book kids book childrens illustration illustration
    Punch It enterprise star trek punch it illustrator childrens lit kid lit digital illustration kids illustration childrens book kids book childrens illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dominic Maas

    Dominic Maas

    Saint Cloud, MN

    Invictus Mindset Podcast motion graphic social media podcast logo mindset invictus podcast design logo fitness crossfit
    Social Media Promos for the West Coast Classic west coast classic instagram post facebook ad design athletic social media design instagram social media fitness crossfit
    Sponsorship Packet Layout print packet sponsorship athletic games granite layout design layout design fitness crossfit
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrea Engelmeyer

    Andrea Engelmeyer

    St. Cloud, MN

    Summer Vibes summertime sketch beach illustration summer
    Giving Hearts Day GIFt giving animation strike matchbox matches giving hearts day
    I got you girl! illustration female ladies international womens day
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Linda LeVahn

    Linda LeVahn

    Alexandria, MN

    Irrigation Remote Control App ux ui design branding app
    Irrigation Remote Control App ux ui design branding app
    Irrigation Remote Control App ux ui design branding app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kourtney Fauk

    Kourtney Fauk

    St. Cloud, MN

    Fauk Leather Social media social media design design branding
    Fauk Leather Instagram Account social media design design branding
    Fauk Leather Patterns design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • CoffeeBreak Graphics

    CoffeeBreak Graphics

    Minnesota, U.S.A.

    StainedGlassTree illustrator hand drawn tattoo design
    St Croix Chocolate Co.
    Bluegrass Band vintage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dorothy Toth

    Dorothy Toth

    Minnesota, USA

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Erin Smothers

    Erin Smothers

    Minnesota, USA

    finleybook2 kidlit childrens book photoshop illustration
    Cabin View Study illustrator vector design illustration
    Family portrait texture color photoshop illustration
    • Illustration
  • Erin Valtinson

    Erin Valtinson

    Saint Cloud, MN

    Toxit Bar Branding logo design typography badge design badge logo neon cyberpunk grunge vector minimal logo indentity illustrator branding brand identity brand design
    Fun Box Skate Shop skateboarding popart indentity brand identity brand design illustrator minimal flat vector branding logo design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sylvan Kay

    Sylvan Kay

    Minnesota, USA

    "Hanson Farms" Logotype & Mark plant plant logo farmer logo farm logo farmer farm logo designer logomark logotype logotipo logodesign logo branding
    "ZipCloud" Logomark logomarks logo mark logomark logodesign logo design branding
    "H + Z" Monogram vector logotype logomarks logo mark logomark logodesign logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.