Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Indianapolis, IN

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 150 freelance motion graphics designers in Indianapolis, IN available for hire

  • Co-motion Studio

    Co-motion Studio

    Indianapolis

    One Dollar Icons • Healthcare ux vector ui illustration icons mark identity logo branding design
    Interior Design Icon Pattern lighting architecture interior design furniture icons identity branding design
    One Dollar Icons • Brand Pattern linecons iconset icon pattern logo website download icons branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Adam Johnson

    Adam Johnson

    Indianapolis

    Smokey Illustration smokey coonskin hat dog tennessee
    Bevo Illustration
    Spend More Time Outside Trees
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Lucie Rice

    Lucie Rice

    Carmel, Indiana

    Heroes texture retro vintage queen band music gig poster illustration poster design devid bowie hero
    Heroes band playing card king texture vintage retro david bowie hero illustration poster design gig poster music
    Sugar Magnolia vintage retro nature sugar skull skull gig poster grateful dead illustration poster poster design music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Parker McCullough

    Parker McCullough

    Indianapolis

    Twenty Seven gold green pattern flat lettering illustration
    Shapes & Grades gradient summer geometric
    Sunrise over Indianapolis - Sketch gold cat sun sunrise halftone texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Bob Ewing

    Bob Ewing

    Indianapolis, IN

    Lincoln the Log log mascot illustration
    Happy Trailer Badges trailer badge design badge design
    Happy Trailer Sales Logo logodesign trailer logo thevectormachine vectormachine handtype handlettering hashtaglettering lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • JP Pritzl

    JP Pritzl

    Indianapolis, IN

    Customer profile shoes ecommerce app ecommerce design ui design white web design web desktop shopping ecommerce profile cards search graph dashboard seo app product design clean
    SEO health dashboard flat web design web ux ui stats statistics content health cards dark theme color search graph dashboard seo app product design clean
    Tradiies UI cluster ui albums team profile salon search jobs stats barbor style application beauty health dashboard app product design flat clean
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jon Moore

    Jon Moore

    Indianapolis

    Page Templating visualization data data table table design cards actions header page header tabs filter table graph chart dashboard ui innovatemap indianapolis indiana
    Workflow Designer editor connection lines connectors nodes node toolbox block designer blocks canvas designer workflow designer workflow builder build builder workflow designer canvas ui innovatemap indianapolis indiana
    Communication Designer email designer drag and drop blocks merge tags tags rich text editor rte rich text wysiwyg communication builder designer ui innovatemap indianapolis indiana
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Innovatemap

    Innovatemap

    Indianapolis, IN

    Page Templating visualization data data table table design cards actions header page header tabs filter table graph chart dashboard ui innovatemap indianapolis indiana
    Workflow Designer editor connection lines connectors nodes node toolbox block designer blocks canvas designer workflow designer workflow builder build builder workflow designer canvas ui innovatemap indianapolis indiana
    Communication Designer email designer drag and drop blocks merge tags tags rich text editor rte rich text wysiwyg communication builder designer ui innovatemap indianapolis indiana
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Byron Elliott

    Byron Elliott

    Indianapolis

    Elliott + Co pants shirt fashion clothing thread ink swag merchandise embroidery screenprinting family corporate typography clean simple word mark wordmark logo branding design
    Kerusso Collective college university teacher education gospel love fatih graphic design christ christian african american black crest badge jesus wheat bible africa logo branding
    The Release vector logo brand design god faith jesus christian kingdom peace love worship church nature trees crest crown king lion graphic design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Derek Payne

    Derek Payne

    Indianapolis, Indiana

    Cowabunga Dudes! Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles pop culture geek art alternative movie poster poster illustration heroes in a half shell michaelangelo raphael leonardo ninja turtles teenage mutant ninja turtles pizza
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse nike nike air max nike air jordan nike air movie poster comic book spider gwen marvel illustration spiderverse miles morales spiderman
    Nova's Quest Book Cover Illustration chalice mountains kingdom castle eagle fantasy art fantasy illustration art illustration cover design book design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jeff Miller

    Jeff Miller

    Indianapolis

    9 Years for HELLO THIS IS JEFF branding milestone celebration agency 9 anniversary celebrate design
    Navigating Doubt series key art linocut woodcut row boat stars north star ocean water inking lineart waves series brand church series church key art
    Good Friday inking dark reds blood red brushstrokes waves crown of thorns crown series brand church church series good friday easter
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

