Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Bristol

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 311 freelance motion graphics designers in Bristol available for hire

  • Jed Whippey

    Jed Whippey

    Bristol

    Techno Factory Icons factory mechanical machines computer servers server computers fan hard hat books cartoon icons vector people icon line art illustration
    BKLYN 4 LYF vector icons hat illustration icon line art gradient portrait hipster shirt man apartment building
    Infographic bits devil horns horns satan masks mask triforce link zelda shield people vector design icons illustration anonymous devil
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marta Azaña

    Marta Azaña

    Bristol

    Cyclist animation 2d 2d road bike bicycle bike cyclist character animation
    Bear walk cycle origami animation 2d contrast rain walk cycle animal bear animation
    This is how we chill... plants flamingo lake sunset outdoors animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Flávia Mayer

    Flávia Mayer

    Bristol

    Nurture Nature mountains nature logo t shirt outdoors clouds illustration sunset
    The delicate balance of nature reflected mystical botanical t shirt illustration plants sun jaguar
    Dreaming portal universe space line art window illustration dreaming moon clouds woman
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lewis Osborne

    Lewis Osborne

    Bristol, UK

    Temptation faces geometric design cigarette temptation animation illustration
    Bungee emotions face character bungee jump bungee geometric illustration animation
    Dreams geometric face character falling dreams frames animation illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nathan Riley

    Nathan Riley

    Bristol, UK

    We're hiring – Digital Designer web designer motion designer motion design animation digital designer hiring job
    Unknown Entity – "PRISMS" octane octane render cinema 4d 3d animator motion design animation sound design loop 3d motion 3d animation 3d design 3d c4d
    Superlist Screens ⚡ webgl 3d minimal landing page interaction clean interface ux ui web website web design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • MW Motion

    MW Motion

    Bristol

    Covid Christmas virus germs characters cute festive mask safe stay character christmas covid blender 3d
    Bendy Walk
    Rolling into Halloween bounce character simple loop framebyframe skull halloween procreate animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jack Harvatt

    Jack Harvatt

    Bristol, UK

    Lewa House - Early Concept onboarding 3d animation interaction webdesign web 3d safari concept
    Glass & Velvet photography refraction relection glass glassware design 3d caustics render 3d
    Volumes & Doorways colour 3d volume render design photography architecture
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • James Ewin

    James Ewin

    Bristol

    Sureridge Brand Identity pos poster design poster hiking climbing snowboarding surfing adventure outdoor clothing emblem badge crest logo design logo brand identity brand design branding design branding
    Sourdough Club brand branding design logodesign logo brand identity club lockdown branding bakery sourdough lockups stamps emblems badges crests
    Life On Hold
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Jason Reynolds

    Jason Reynolds

    Abergavenny, Wales

    Moore Law — Rejected Concept | Desktop ui branding masthead hero attorneys navbar gt sectra typography type grid layout law firm attorney accident car legal law
    Beautiful Words #4 | Desktop layout gt sectra ui word ephemeral web design helvetica now grid plant flower words typography type
    Moore Law — Practice Area navbar masthead hero desktop mobile design mobile web design gt zirkon gt sectra typography type grid medical malpractice medical legal attorney law firm
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Matt Campbell

    Matt Campbell

    Bristol, Avon

    Sleeps Society - While She Sleeps Design Competition Entry illustration yellow blue red badge occult tarot dagger snake clothing merch merchandise entry competition sleeps society while she sleeps
    Peep - Branding, Packaging & Pattern Design pattern glasses green red yellow orange briefbox shapes playful packaging branding peep
    Engage Technical Solutions - Alternate Logo Concept sign communication engagement consultation consulting consultancy engage directions signpost british army military logo identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yedah Design 🍉

    Yedah Design 🍉

    Bristol, UK

    UI makes it all, don't you think? strava user interfaces ui trend triathlon tracking tracking app sport app skeuomorphism skeuomorph skeuo shadows neomorphism light illustration guide figma design trend dashboard dark theme clean 2020 trend
    Triathlon App Dashboard triathlon tracking tracking app dashboard sport app white user interfaces ui trend skeuomorphism skeuomorph skeuo shadows neomorphism light illustration guide figma design trend dark theme clean 2020 trend
    Love Itinerary - Happy Valentine day valentine uidesign dribbble challenge 3d lovecraft love celebration valentine day lovers love loveislove skeuomorphic skeuomorphism skeuomorph gradient travel illustration clean dailyui minimalist ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.