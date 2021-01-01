Hire freelance mobile designers in Tashkent

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 109 freelance mobile designers in Tashkent available for hire

  • Slava | slixel

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    proGAMERS - High quality a well thought out GAME SOLUTION pro animation gamers computer site ux ui photoshop web uiux webdesign design website freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    proGAMERS - High quality a well thought out GAME SOLUTION computer gamers site pro gamer web uiux webdesign photoshop website ux ui freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    Transport company STR, worldwide transportation animation transportation worldwide container truck creative site uiux webdesign website ux ui freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Oleg Usachev

    Tashkent

    Promo page bussiness data marketing instagram partners services product icons site promo ladning page
    CRM 2 letter messaging chat ui ux dashboard crm user info contacts menu statistics social table list interface graphics account
    CRM account interface list ui ux table social menu contacts info user statistics graphic graphics crm dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jamshid Tashpulatov

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Ecommerce product card variants light sale shop product card ecommerce
    Ecommerce app order cart minimalistic light shop mobile ecommerce app
    Furniture Shop - Product Page concept product furniture shop ecommerce
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Aziz Yusupov

    Tashkent

    Turkiston Bank minimal branding design logo
    Villa Daria vector minimal branding design logo
    Hiramatsu minimal illustration vector branding design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sher

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Play store board app glass ui interface pc game play figma ps5 xbox shadow black yellow keanu reeves design new 2077 cyberpunk 2077 cyberpunk
    Medo - Medical app human medical brand mobile app green card board interface design ux ui figma new mobile app medicine app medicine
    Ride along app | Taxi ux ui car board interface card dailyui taxi country along app mobile app new design violet purple figma rider taxi driver driver
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Alimov Farxod

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Oh Snap! Photobooth rental service company. logo design all branding concept logo concept design branding all logo brand graphic design ux ui vector concept design illustration logo logoinspiration logo design branding all vector logo branding
    saltwaterlogo concept2 vector logo design all branding concept logo logoinspiration logo concept design branding all typography logo branding concept design logo design branding all vector
    ArbTech logo concept icon vector logo concept design branding all ui logo logoinspiration logo branding concept design logo design branding all vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • RedFox

    Uzbekistan, Tashkent

    Smartbook | Brand guidelines design branding design typography identity brand design brand guidelines motion guideline brand identity logo design branding logo
    Avione | App design ux design ui animation app design app
    Stroyset | Logo design buildings house logo home logo shop logo building logo building logotype brand logo design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Enigma

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    GreatSoft dribbble ui ux ux design ui
    Hotel website ui ux web design ux ui
    app app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ilhombek Dadajonov

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Hello Dribbble minimal web icon ui design vector illustration logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Fakhriddin Olimov

    Uzbekistan, Tashkent

    Rent Equipment branding icon vector design dribbble shot ux ui hello heavy equipment heavy rent
    Food Delivery App #4 animation hello shot typography icon branding delivery app dribbble design illustration logo
    Food Delivery App #3 app design apple ux ui shot food illustration food app dribbble delivery app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bakhtiyor Akhmedov

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Real Estate rent and sell app ui
    Agriculture consulting and tutorials app mobile app ui
    Mobile gift package maker app UI app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

