Hire freelance mobile designers in Miami, FL

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 257 freelance mobile designers in Miami, FL available for hire

  • Alex Gilev

    Miami, FL

    Course Step Analytics - B2C Web App (SaaS) web design ux design analytics enterprise design enterprise ux enterprise software ui designer ux designer product designer web application ux web application design web app ui web app ux admin saas ux minimal dashboard software web app
    Gamified Leader Board - Web App web design minimal ux minimi ux designer ui design web application design web app design web app ux product design enterprise rankings score leaderboard gamification saas dashboard software web app
    Vendors - SaaS Retail Planning App excel product design enterprise ux web application design web app ui web app ux web app design saas ux design analytics dashboard software web app b2b enterprise data fintech finance planning tables
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • The Skins Factory

    Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    Disney Theme Brand Identity Design logo designer brand design brand designer brand identity disney art disney typography vector branding logo illustration design
    Legacy Work: Digital Blue Astronomy UI UX Design gui design astronomy skeuomorphic user interface design the skins factory user interface ux design ux ui design ui
    Legacy Work: Corona Windows Media Player Skin skins microsoft ux design user interface ui design gui ux user interface design the skins factory ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Flatastic

    Miami, FL

    Earning Tab | Partner Dashboard dashboard filters sort by dashboard graph flat dashboard dashboard 3d minimal dashboard dashboard list ui list view dashboard list minimal sidebar dashboard sidebar sidebar ui stat dashboard finance dashboard earning dashboard earning tab minimal ui dashboard ui dashboard
    Booking list - Bounce Luggage Storage contrast ui minimal ui sidebar menu dashboard tab tab view sidebar ui minimal sidebar sidebar expanded view list expand minimal dashboard dashboard booking ui list ui minimal list view list view booking list
    Create own mockup presentation for Dribbble log in category figma sketch mockup generator slide ui slider range selector add product onboarding screen product details inventory app storage app finance app mobile app ui presentation dribbble presentation dribbble mockup presentation mockup presentation
    No specialties listed
  • Juan Mora

    Miami, FL

    Juan Mora 3D characterdesign branding app icon music illustration rock playing guitar character 3d
    AR Office - Adobe XD Playoff office tour ui 3d transform 3d reserved book room xd adobexd prototype office ar
    Visa/Juan Mora Credit Card Design patterns bank card debit card brand identity branding design brand design card banking payment method credit card design credit cards card design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Brandon Moore

    Fort Lauderdale, FL

    CY Motorsport racing vintage branding logo
    Chicago Bears miami football brand type vintage sports branding logo
    Las Olas Loves You
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jack Daniel Bagdadi

    Miami Beach

    Tómalo Suave, Risograph Print collage logos branding lockup sunset cocktail typography whiskey poster design poster florida tropical graphic design palm tree risograph risography handlettering type
    Miami Bourbon Society Logo branding cocktail lockup type design palmtree tropical typography whisky whiskey bourbon miami vector illustration logotype mark logo
    Beer label design for Grovehemian, Commodore Stout coconut grove typography type florida fishing fish graphic design logodesign logo lockup mark branding beer label beer branding package package design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • MOWE

    Miami, FL

    Creating Animated Videos that Stand the Test of Time article illustration content strategy content marketing marketing agency creative direction marketing educational video animation studio motion graphic motion snippet motion graphics motion design motiongraphics animation illustration
    The Future of Voice Technology speach recognition educational video animation studio motion graphic explainer video motiongraphics motion snippet motion graphics motion design animation illustration
    Speech Recognition educational video character design animation studio motion graphic explainer video motiongraphics motion snippet motion graphics motion design animation illustration
    No specialties listed
  • Aldo De La Paz

    Miami, FL

    ServiMeds Health App Branding color palette colors pharma medical health icon vector illustration flat typography logo branding
    Startup Website Design Direction Exploration modern clean geometric shapes colorful minimal agency vector figma flat responsive web ux ui design website
    Health Startup Logo / Icon Explorations health app web app brand design brand identity logo design flat illustration vector flat duotone icon health startup medical logo branding
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jesse Brais

    Sunrise, Florida

    Kaldi's Goat illustration caffeinated coffee goat kaldi
    Bring Me Back to Life woman flowers head coffee cup coffee
    Good Bye Stranger texture house screenprint goodbye tree bird illustration
    • Illustration
  • Alberto Orsini

    Miami, FL

    Big Sur Icon Tutorial instagram shot big sur icon icon design big sur tutorial
    Big Sur Figma visual design ui design ui icon design ios14 bigsur logo icon figmadesign figma
    Spotify / Big Sur / Figma logo visual design ui design ui figma design icon design icon big sur ios 14 figma
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alexandra Jimenez

    Miami, FL

    Fitness App mobile design app fitness app ui mobile app mobile
    Dog Trainer App adobe adobexd
    Landing Page UI branding design ui web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

