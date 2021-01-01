Hire freelance mobile designers in Helsinki

  • Marcelo Meijome

    Marcelo Meijome

    Helsinki

    Week 23 - Sightseeing handheld renaissance sightseeing europe architecture railway train city cgi motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    Week 22 - Tomato Soup soup can modern art moma warhol andy warhol pop art popart campbells tomato soup tomato logo illustration design isometric motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    Week 21 - Stool 60 birch wood stacking artek finland alvar aalto aalto stool furniture design furniture design motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hyunhee An

    Hyunhee An

    Helsinki, Finland

    Concept redesign - Our Balance app ui design ux design ux activity walk fit work-life work balance product design concept case study gui app
    Brown ale in summer and sunset sunset city summer sunglasses glass beer brown ale ale procreate illustration
    Aperol Spritz drawing procreate orange drink summer spritz aperol illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Phuc Doan

    Phuc Doan

    Helsinki

    Young riders white tricycle blue motion simple product client branding project ux ui design character illustration
    Ride to work simple bicycle vector client branding design concept flat illustration
    Hand gesture hand design concept illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Abdul Wahid

    Abdul Wahid

    Helsinki, Finland

    Fitness App fitness app figma app mobile fitness
    Smart app dark app
    Virtual Service Center startup landing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aki Tanninen

    Aki Tanninen

    Helsinki, Finland

    Triangles gradient sunglasses portrait cyber tech triangle man vector illustration
    Winter Vibez snowflake landscape trees white vector illustration vector minimalistic snow reindeer winter
    Techy illustration futuristic future vector button hand chart ai technology tech
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sheik Mohaideen

    Sheik Mohaideen

    Helsinki, Finland

    Helsinki - Custom lettering typedesign type art finland customlettering letteringart lettering customtype
    Branding for Design Radio Podcasts flat typography spotify albumart coverart banner gradient logo ui podcasts designpodcast ux branding radio podcast design
    2 Dribbble invitations available - Post your folio! dribbble best shot ui ux designer invite giveaway invite2 dribbble invitations dribbble invite giveaway dribbble invite invite dribbble
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Toghrul Afandi

    Toghrul Afandi

    Helsinki, Finland

    Movie App Concept mobile design mobile app mobile ui uiux concept theatre cinema login dark ios ux ui movie movie app
    MySpeaker.fi - Landing Page website web design
    Hockey App Concept mobile ui dark theme sport app sport hockey
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Irina Valeeva

    Irina Valeeva

    Helsinki, Finland

    Data factory illustration animation vector character design illustration drawing
    Self portrait helsinki portrait girl art illustration drawing
    Nar Cafe Poster character design illustration drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Panache Design

    Panache Design

    Helsinki

    Future clean energy- Web UI exploration wordpress logo vector web ui typography flat layout webdesign design
    Redesign & live site of Everest accounting layout minimal typography flat wordpress ui web design branding webdesign
    Web concept for new sports fashion urban trendy cool lifestyle fashion sports design layout design ui web layout webdesign minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Digital Octane

    Digital Octane

    Helsinki

    Blog and Contact Us Page Design for Hemp and Seeds Online Store branding logo interface ux ui ux designer design website design website web webdevelopment webdesign cannabis industry cannabis business cannabis hemp oil hemp cbd website cbd oil cbd
    Blog and Our Mission Pages for Corner Store Online Marketplace ecommerce figma wordpress branding logo ux design ui ux web site design design website webdevelopment webdesign cbd website cannabis hemp oil hemp cbd oil cbd
    Website Design for Zed Interiors figma wordpress seo mobile desktop websitedesign ui ux interface ux designer web natural green interior design webdevelopment webdesign website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Mobile Design
  • Johannes Eret

    Johannes Eret

    Helsinki

    New personal portfolio site! scandinavian style development parallax locomotive portfolio portfolio site website helsinki ui
    Rebound - Checkout view sketch rebound beauty cosmetics checkout ecommerce app dailyui ui
    Rebound - Restaurant landing page design food hero rebound restaurant website dailyui helsinki ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

