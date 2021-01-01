Hire freelance illustrators in Montevideo

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 110 freelance illustrators in Montevideo available for hire

  • Martín Corbo

    Martín Corbo

    Montevideo, Uruguay

    Minty 3 identity designer minimal branding design lettering typography type design wordmark logo mark logotype logo designer logo design logo visual identity identity design identity brand identity brand design branding brand
    Mynty 2 logo designer gaming games lettering typography flat minimal wordmark logo design logotype logo visual identity identity designer identity design identity brand identity brand design branding brand
    Mynty gaming games mint typography identity designer identity design identity wordmark logo mark logodesign logotype logo brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity brand design branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Natalia Lyskina

    Natalia Lyskina

    Montevideo, Uruguay

    Studying form home online remote student home school design children vector art character illustrator illustration
    School kids fod Vexels Graphics studying girl boy student school kid children vector female art design character illustrator illustration
    Mmmmmm... vector female art design character illustrator illustration chef cooking festive season pie pumpkin thanksgiving
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gonza Moreira

    Gonza Moreira

    Montevideo, Uruguay

    Logotype explorations - E+Connections bridge connections logo breanding brand explorations logotype
    The journey posters pray chinese cinematic cinema clean thailand china poster
    Cerotonina clean handmade graphic design design illustration artwork cover dj plant weed
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mik Riero

    Mik Riero

    Montevideo, Uruguay.

    Thanksgiving pattern thanksgiving patterns editable pattern collection animal holidays characters thanksgivingvector turkey pattern seansonals illustrator design vector illustration
    Autumn Lettering flat illustrator design vector illustration lquotes lettering seasonalquotes holidays nature leaf pumpkin leaves seasons quote fall lettering autumn
    Autumn pattern flat illustrator vector illustration patterns holidays editable pattern design turkey pumpkin autumn holiday seasonal thanksgiving pattern
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • soy gervas

    soy gervas

    Montevideo

    welcome to valheim! multiplayer branding uruguay américa del sur illustration nordic metal tshirt videogame rpg valheim
    Hello, i'm Juana! uruguay character design lucky happy simple vectors yellow coat illustration vector short hair lady woman character
    Gazpacho Tasters! 🍅 bourbon st tomatoe tomato américa del sur night character vector illustration jazzy illustrator jazz gazpacho
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pesto

    Pesto

    Montevideo, Uruguay

    Architecture Studio - Interactive Website Prototype website concept illustration interactive aftereffects sketch figma website design website design
    Quiroz - Logotype of Latin-American Coffee branding coffee shop dynamic logo label latin coffee brand texture beige logotype logo vintage craft
    Really Clean Logo - 3D Pesto branding logo 3d art 3d lettering lettering 3d model redshift c4d cinema4d 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • soledad garcia

    soledad garcia

    Montevideo, Uruguay

    Pause & reconnect with yourself here and now sun woman mindful mindfulness breathe presence pause meditation design vector illustration
    Being human women in illustration digital illustration happy buddhism mindfulness human being here and now self inquiry meditation bouquet flower flowers vector illustration botanical illustration love design illustration
    One apple & three flowers veggies fruits design illustration apple tree apple flower flowers botanical illustration vector vectorart vector illustration abstraction simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gerson Portillas

    Gerson Portillas

    Montevideo, Uruguay

    Dog Walker Concept 🐶 minimalist interaction ui web design ui ux inspiration landing page web design ux ui ux design ux designer ecommerce ui ux designer ux design ui design web design agency agency app concept app
    Product Page Concept ui designs ui ux design agency design app app concept ui design ux design uxui ui ux ux design web landing page inspiration ui ux web design ui interaction minimalist
    Medical Assistant App Exploration ui ux ux ui uidesign app website ux design web landing page inspiration ui ux web design ui interaction minimalist
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lucia Bustamante

    Lucia Bustamante

    Montevideo, Uruguay

    The design culture ecosystem culture print graphic design design art poster
    Diverse app app fashion diversity black models
    Friendmo app app design ios app design social app ios
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Fernando Díaz

    Fernando Díaz

    Montevideo, Uruguay

    36 Days! font design font letter typeface type art type design calligraphy lettering typography 36days 36daysoftype
    Toiletpaper 9 font design font letter typeface type art type design calligraphy lettering typography 36days 36daysoftype
    8 animated type animated animated gif motion graphics motiongraphics motion design font design motion font letter typeface type art type design calligraphy lettering typography 36days 36daysoftype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Anita Gutiérrez

    Anita Gutiérrez

    Montevideo - Uruguay

    UI Concept gradient 3d illustration app clean concept ui minimal design
    Cine Casero Website photography noise web design storytelling story vintage clean ux typography black web ui design
    Hill Six Website web minimal clean bold gradient software ui ux web design design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.