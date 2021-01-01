Hire freelance illustrators in Johannesburg

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 203 freelance illustrators in Johannesburg available for hire

  • Ndumiso Nyoni

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Patrice Lumumba print vector africa black consciousness adobe illustrator african illustration character design illustration flat illustration vector illustration african
    Celebrating Humanity vodka absolut africa charactedesign black consciousness adobe illustrator african illustration flat illustration character design vector illustration illustration
    Frida african illustration fridakahlo frida kahlo character design flat illustration vector illustration illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Sorbet

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Chloe's Book-Pack caiorfmartins caiomartins animation comic cartoon 2d 2danimation domestika compendium backpack character illustration characterdesign sketch prop propdesign book
    Chloe - Character Design Colours fantasy character visualdevelopment visdev characterdesign 2danimation 2d animation cartoon turnaround characterturnaround charactersheet procreate digitalart oc originalcharacter
    Chloe - A Character Design Project originalcharacter oc digitalart procreate expressionsheet charactersheet magic expressions cartoon fantasy chloe turnaround visdev characterdesign character 2danimation animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • hopedivisionza

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    hd 001 01 branding typography design vector logo icon
    hd 001 02 branding typography design vector logo icon
    hd 001 03 branding typography design vector logo icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Leigh Le Roux

    Johannesburg South Africa

    Home Isolation blob africa south africa design illustration sketch hair johannesburg afro
    Smelling the night air drip south africa character design design drawing illustration sketch johannesburg streetwear
    Johannesburg Streetwear sneaker illustration hypebeast cbd africa southafrica johannesburg streetwear design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Pamela Duursema

    Pretoria, South Africa

    Pawyer Cat Products pet care pets cat food ecommerce design ecommerce cat ui branding ui design
    Jang Bogo eCommerce Website styleguide vegan products organic supplements ui branding ux ui design
    Caddy Ads social media ecommerce banner design banner ads facebook ad instagram
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Amber

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    April: Who Had Her Head in the Clouds clouds illustration art illustration pink nude naked character girl meditation photoshop
    Charlie story ink watercolour green pink character illustration art exhibition girl photoshop illustration
    Olivia sci-fi scary pink illustration art exhibition character illustrator blue girl photoshop illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cocopine SA

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    The Meat Tree branding illustration vector logo design
    Fun Mobile Logo vector illustration logo design
    Sonework Mining Logo vector adobe xd design graphic design branding logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Phathu Designs

    Sandton, South Africa

    @ctrl_advisoris celebrating local artist graphic design animation branding southafrica digitalillustration graphicdesign illustration logo
    Soaring Freely illustrator graphicdesign animation digitalillustration southafrica illustration
    Women art work foodillustration art vector illustrator traditionalart digitalart graphicdesign southafrica illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Björn Linsin

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Good for the Soul logo mark icon vector design nutrition corporate identity identity branding logo wellness spiritual health
    Isometric Structures of South Africa architecture infographic graphic design south africa digital design pixel art city illustration city buildings isometric illustration isometric art isometric design
    The Sharks logo and mascot rebrand (2020) illustrator the sharks brand identity design branding identity illustration sports logo rugby character design mascot design logo rebranding logo rebrand rebrand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pierre Leeflang

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Glassmorphism Music UI glassmorphism xd app ios music player ux
    Neomorphic FAB gif neomorphism fab tab micro interaction animation
    Mobile Banking App | Light & Dark Mode ux buttons visa dark mode app banking card neomorphism
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Musonda Kabwe

    Johannesburg

    Portrait 4 abstract minimal vector icon design lineart africa illustration flat africanart
    Portrait 3 illustration africa abstract lineart africanart flat
    Portrait 2 abstract lineart web vector design africanart illustration flat
    • Illustration

