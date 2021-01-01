Hire freelance designers in Wellington
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 25 freelance designers in Wellington available for hire
-
Kokopako
Wellington, NZ
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Latham Arnott
Wellington, New Zealand
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Hayden McMillan
Wellington, New Zealand
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Nikolai Bain
Wellington
- Web Design
-
Ramya Ravishankar
Wellington, New Zealand
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Flavia Rose
Wellington, New Zealand
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Tara Slade
Wellington, New Zealand
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Web Design
-
Katharine Hall
Wellington
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Danesh Silvam
Wellington, New Zealand
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Dominic Rogers
Wellington, NZ
- Mobile Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Florence Lo
Wellington, New Zealand
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
