Hire freelance designers in New Zealand

  • Matthew Skiles

    Matthew Skiles

    New Zealand

    World Clock Time Widget - iOS App Icon clock app icon ios app icon design ios icon icons app app icon clock icon
    Fox - Issue Tracker macOS App Icon app icons macos fox icon design app icon design fox icon app icon macos app icon
    Coconut Head - Apollo Ultra Icon app icon design apollo app apollo ultra app icon ios app icon apollo
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kokopako

    Kokopako

    Wellington, NZ

    GIB20 Section branding interactivity illustration design grid type 3d ui website layout
    GIB20 Data illustration design animation grid type 3d ui website layout
    GIB20 Website illustration design animation grid type 3d ui website layout
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Stas Kulesh 🥝

    Stas Kulesh 🥝

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Brainable Help and Support Mascots mental workouts sketch illustration
    Brainable exercise your brain mental workouts
    Thematic Product Explainer Animation customer review software customer review software reviews branding customer feedback analysis
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrius Tamosaitis

    Andrius Tamosaitis

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Kickboxing logo monogram branding vector royal crown sword kickboxing emblem mascot e-sport logo
    Noble Kickboxing mma fight boxing kickboxing gym e-sports e-sport emblem mascot sword royal shield king crown vector branding logo
    Noble Kickboxing royal knight kickboxing boxing muythai newzealand mascot gym sport e-sport emblem shield sword illustration crown branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Latham Arnott

    Latham Arnott

    Wellington, New Zealand

    Wagepoint Logo Animation illustration logo design pop 2d digit robot wagepoint animation logo
    Slab Loader slab scientist animation character loading loader
    Boop play tennis ball animation boop dog
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jonno Riekwel

    Jonno Riekwel

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Boltz white blue website crypto
    DoubleLoop.app tool black dark
    Most recent news purple ui web plugin home dashboad
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Stephen W. Piercey

    Stephen W. Piercey

    East Coast

    Sports Betting vector minimal flat art direction brand identity logo sporting gaming cricket odds casino wager gambling india betting sports
    Larry O'Brien design vector sports minimal shine illustration flat simple gold basketball 2021 playoffs nba trophy
    Larry O'Brien Trophy nba playoffs minimal flat illustration clippers championship hologram playoffs trophy nba
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Graceful illustrations

    Graceful illustrations

    Southern Hemisphere

    Easter 2020 - For You skull hill prophecy prophets new testament years 2000 jerusalem digital art easter cross death suffering pain jesus golgotha illustration
    The Easter Journey gospel bread wine god jerusalem map palm sunday texture photoshop art digital cross golgotha jesus christ life bible illustration
    Happy Mid-Year woman digital art mid-year life texture bible vector design illustration illu
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Benek Lisefski

    Benek Lisefski

    Auckland, New Zealand

    PredictHQ Website VIII graph data-viz data startup illustration responsive web
    PredictHQ Website VII graph data-viz data startup illustration responsive web
    PredictHQ Website VI graph data-viz data startup illustration responsive web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Syrupsprinkles (Shannon Jahnel Lanktree)

    Syrupsprinkles (Shannon Jahnel Lanktree)

    New Zealand

    Dogs Being Dogs halftone funny bright colorful animal pattern flat design geometric dogs dog flat illustrator cute graphic design character illustration vector
    Blip - NVIDIA Unofficial Mascot animal procreate pocket procreate playoff nvidia error pixel digital alebrije color colorful glitch effect glitch art glitch cute character illustration
    Game Face: Feeding Leon gaming controller after effects interactive video video game 2d spine interactive concept developer art game animation cute illustrator graphic design character illustration vector
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vectorii

    Vectorii

    New Zealand

    Aleto vectorii type lettering a logo a logo branding
    NINJA vectorii ninja lettering letter logotype logo logomark branding
    P logo vectorii letter p letter p design p logo p branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

