Hire freelance designers in Sheffield

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 523 freelance designers in Sheffield available for hire

  • Jordan Jenkins

    Jordan Jenkins

    Wales

    Robot Emotes 🤖 cute emoticon icons design gaming streaming twitch robot emoji emotes illustration
    Cosy App Branding illustration pop vintage retro blocks color pattern shapes abstract billboard poster stickers mark icon design identity branding app logo
    Kamera Logo 🎥 k letter play film camera color retro mesh gradient design identity typography type kamera branding logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lydia Hill

    Lydia Hill

    Sheffield, United Kingdom

    Paleo Art moose cave fire character design childrens book illustration cave woman caveman mammoth digital illustration illustrator archeology cave painting paleoart paleo editorial illustration illustration
    Jogging Illustration gymwear gym activewear active character design runner running jogging home workout workout tech illustration illustration editorial illustration
    Home Kettlebell Workout home workout workout activewear sctive gymwear kettlebell exercise gym equipment character design digital illustration illustration editorial illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Rosie

    Rosie

    Leeds

    Newzip Brandguide brandguide airbnb experts local branding vector logo illustration identity design website ux brand ui
    Newzip Branding vector branding illustration logo identity design website ux brand ui
    All Hands (iPhone + MacBook Mockups) Nappy x MetaLab macbook iphone hand psd mockup free mockups
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nino Mamaladze

    Nino Mamaladze

    Manchester, UK

    lovebird geometric heart birdmark simple branding logo symbol mark
    Starflight heart negativespace star birdmark birds branding design logo symbol mark
    Little Birdy birdmark bird branding design logo symbol mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • James Oconnell

    James Oconnell

    Manchester, UK

    Wanda Maximoff comic minimal marvel illustration james oconnell jamesp0p thumbprint skate scarlet witch maximoff wanda wandavision
    Run DMC colour and lines minimal james oconnell jamesp0p thumbprint illustration 80s hiphop music run dmc
    Burger and Fries illustration minimal jamesp0p james oconnell thumbprint eat clown menu burgers fries fast food mcdonalds
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Philippa Vernals

    Philippa Vernals

    Sheffield, United Kingdom

    Bao Down Dim Sum digital art branding illustration brand identity procreate brushes har gow char siu bao yum cha pink restaurant branding dim sum
    Haleiwa Lei Co. florist vintage logo vintage badge floral brand logo flowers illustration brand identity florist branding hawaii tropical vintage
    Siargao Surf Club waves beach surf philippines type pink hand lettering lettering logo tropical branding surf brand surf club brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Benn Raistrick

    Benn Raistrick

    Leeds

    Startmail ID Concept heart logo m logo purple logo logodesign email branding security brand security logo brand identity privacy email identity email logo email heart castle
    Startmail Identity Concepts branding concept logo concepts security logo paper logo love logo email logo logo identity branding privacy branding email platform
    Threadvest Home data mining data miner trading etf search results homepage landing page ux ui enterprise website corporate website insights investment website investment invest investing startup b2c
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dale Crosby-Close

    Dale Crosby-Close

    Sheffield, UK

    36 Days of Type - D. 36 days d abandoned cityscape city character 36 days of type fun colour illustration post apocalyptic
    Summer Window sun foliage plants luxury people looking through window window summer illustration
    Summer Lovin' ice cream vacation seaside isometric summer holiday holiday summer beach illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Jonny Delap

    Jonny Delap

    Manchester

    Logo Update–2021 visual brand icon monogram identity mark symbol design minimal branding logo
    Brand.it Logo purple trend name merch merchandise brand visual identity visual identity design logo branding
    Groundwork Sub-brand Logos trends community identity visual identity enviroment poverty logomark sub-brands logos brand identity charity green design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jordan Gilroy

    Jordan Gilroy

    Leeds, Yorkshire, United Kingdom

    Jomyo web design website ui streaming sport
    Kivy product kitchenware typography web design website ecommerce
    Architecture Concept architecture website modern building nature architecture concept typography ui ux web design website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Phil Millward

    Phil Millward

    Leeds

    Couple of new concepts ux ui white black colour data landing mono flat
    Home Office colour plants lamp office render eevee cycles 3d blender
    Concept UI colour cards ux pricing flat homepage landing ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.