Hire freelance designers in Samara

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 62 freelance designers in Samara available for hire

  • Pavel Maximov

    Pavel Maximov

    Russia, Samara

    Guilty Pleasure nft artist rare known origin rarible nfts crypto art collector
    VR course education vr design abstract geometric digital branding logotype identity sign mark logo
    VR courses c vr abstract geometric design digital branding logotype identity sign mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Evgeniy Artsebasov

    Evgeniy Artsebasov

    Samara, Russia

    Cyclist icon icon system bicycle bike olympic cyclist pictogram icon
    WIP hide smile print copy interface icon system pictogram icon
    Icons for biometrics app branding identity iconset icon system recognition voice face design grid pictogram icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Valera Namazov

    Valera Namazov

    Samara, Russia

    ARQUE brand identity clean face arque cosmetology cosmetics branding logotype youth smooth line beauty care skin brand logo
    Superchat 2021 logo logodesign logotype glass 2021 modern blue layers lightning speech chat animation brand identity branding motion logo design bubble speak brand logo
    H I V E aftereffects smooth explosion dot bee gold hive logotype particles motion kinetic brand logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Natasha Nikulina / HeyMoon agency

    Natasha Nikulina / HeyMoon agency

    Samara

    Logo for Logos logofolio font letter identity graphic typogaphy logotype symbol calligraphy vector type custom lettering logo brand branding
    Illustrations for Rapsodia oil packaging oil leaf nature plant forest field flowers butterfly bird brand illustraion 2dillustration
    Logo animation for local excursion group excursion trip logo branding illustraion animation motion 2dillustration 2danimation aftereffects logoanimated motiondesign
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nadezhda Chunikhina

    Nadezhda Chunikhina

    Samara, Russia

    Amelia Earhart woman illustration woman portrait people graphic motiongraphics animation 8thmarch google doodle
    Candy city stylized city cartoon city city map 3d cartoon tea city candy candyshop illustration city isometric animation
    Girl with flowers in hair drawthisinyourstyle dtiys character animation hairstyle girl animated gif animation illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vadim Malyavin

    Vadim Malyavin

    Russia, Samara

    Laboomza. Logo naming motionlogo lettering motion explosion naming logo cinema4d 3d
    Grill bar logo bar grill cheef fire skull logo meat bbq food
    Autodrome logo identity vector motiondesign animation branding track speed car logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anton Kovalev

    Anton Kovalev

    Samara, Russia

    Mercury Logo star logos space spaceship logo planet mercury
    Cyberbank Landing Page cyber absract space bubble figma ui bank web landing page
    Slack Replacement Icon mac os icon slack
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Pavel Zhaurov

    Pavel Zhaurov

    Russia, Samara

    Exploration | Landing page landing page ui design ui blue and black tech it technology contemporary layout exploration online solutions digital experimental landing webpage webdesign web design
    Land Explorer Web Concept sightseeing sight adventure travelling travel geneva lake exploration explore illustration mobile concept website web ui design
    Artificial Plants Shop Mobile App ux ui skeuomorphic skeuomorphism neomorphic neomorphism mobile app concept plants store e-commerce app plants trendy app design mobile app app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Danila Shatilov

    Danila Shatilov

    Samara, Russia

    Shampoo Packaging Design Concept package design branding identity design cosmetic packaging shampoo
    Shampoo Packaging Design Concept brand design cosmetic branding identity design packaging packagedesign shampoo
    B letter vector art vector illustration illustration brand design logo branding identity logodesign vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Alina

    Alina

    Samara, Russia

    Gears dinamic geometry gears adobeaftereffects animation 2danimation skillbox illustration vector design
    Parody of the "Love, Death, Robots" lovedeathrobots logo adobeaftereffects animation 2danimation skillbox illustration vector design
    3D Futuristic adobeaftereffects animation skillbox illustration vector design
    • Animation
  • Timur Mamashov

    Timur Mamashov

    Samara, Russia

    THE GENIUS — of his time a rebel and a lover #01 art pixel art picasso app minimal icon design animation ux web design typography illustration web
    THE GENIUS — of his time a rebel and a lover photoshop picasso ui app logo icon illustration design animation ux web design web
    THE GENIUS — of his time a rebel and a lover picasso flat mobile app webdesign branding web design ux animation design illustration web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.