Hire freelance designers in Rennes

Viewing 11 out of 115 freelance designers in Rennes available for hire

  • Maxine

    Maxine

    Rennes, France

    3d effect dribbble clay dark mode clean emptystate icon design icons design ui
    Free Editing Graphic Elements webdesign vector sketch illustration uidesign design tools graphic design freebies freedownload
    Mobizel icon set figmadesign clean app mobile icons pack figma sketch bold icons line icons icons free icon set iconset design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Daphné Barghon 🖌

    Daphné Barghon 🖌

    Rennes, France

    Templates Art Nouveau branding sand flyers presentation card menu vintage artnouveau art nouveau mockup template flat design vector
    Templates Art Nouveau art nouveau new art newart artwork flat branding design sand vintage menu invitation invitation card vector cards flyers template geometric artdeco
    Minimalist shop ui mobile ecommerce design ecommerce shop ecommerce app ecommerce splashscreen minimalist logo minimalistic minimalism minimalist minimal blackandwhite black white flat app ui ui ux ux uidesign uiux vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Léandre Félicien

    Léandre Félicien

    Rennes, France

    Logo - Breizh Barbecue typography vector branding logo illustrator illustration motion design motion design animation
    Cityscoot - Loop 12 ux ui line art 2d illustrator illustration video after effects flat motion design motion design animation
    Cityscoot - Loop 07 line art ux ui 2d illustrator illustration after effects video flat motion design motion design animation
    • Animation
  • Kevin Aloui

    Kevin Aloui

    Rennes, France

    Mad scientists: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA poisoner cia gottlieb newspaper illustration editorial illustration editorial newspaper crazy science mad scientist procreate character drawing brush grain texture character design illustration
    Coming out illustration series - #3 testimonial press pride gaypride proud newspaper podcast editorial illustration editorial gay lgbtqia lgbt coming out brush grain texture character design character illustration
    House clearance: finding a treasure magazine illustration clutter greenery plants gold treasure chest treasure moving out newspaper illustration newspaper editorial illustration editorial drawing procreate brush texture grain character design character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carole Chevalier

    Carole Chevalier

    Néant-sur-Yvel, France

    Oceans 2050 Branding initiative conservation typography custom type ocean cousteau logo brand branding
    Oceans 2050 Branding initiative conservation coral vector custom type marine life ocean cousteau design logo brand branding
    Oceans 2050 Branding initiative cousteau seaweed marine life design nature coral ocean brand icon logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Athina Vamvassaki

    Athina Vamvassaki

    Rennes, France

    Défi - challenge homeschooling education timer défi challenge ipad procreate illustrator illustration
    Heal charity give hand kindness love kind health healing heal ipad procreate illustrator photoshop illustration
    Pont Des Arts illustration library home homeschooling litterature artbook children books art reading procreate photoshop illustration canotech
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Océane Bonnet

    Océane Bonnet

    Rennes, France

    Book Store - Glassmorphism Trend trends 2021 ui trends library app profile color blur morphism glossy glassmorphism glass library book book store
    Lemon Jelly shoes clothes shoes store shoes daily ui product page product design product shopping shop eshop ecommerce yellow lemon lemon jelly jelly
    Neumorph moon moon dark theme dark neumorphic dark neumorphism dark ui dark mode neumorphism neumorph neumorphic
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Romain Bénon

    Romain Bénon

    Rennes

    Orme | Dashboard to organize your life widgets dashboard ui uidesign dashboard neumorphism neumorphic app adobexd
    supōtsu - sport app sports design ui app adobexd design
    Daily Challenge 006 - A user profile gaming game design interface design user interface userprofile adobexd dailyui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Juliette Belloir

    Juliette Belloir

    Rennes, France

    Brand Identity brand guidelines brand identity branding logo design
    Daily UI Challenge #061 + Dribbble invite dribbble invite dribble logo illustration sketch dailyui ui design
    Daily UI Challenge #060 map color picker illustration website web ux sketch dailyui ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Daumer

    David Daumer

    Rennes, France

    Japon - Web design black white seal imperial red dribbble ui website design design creative webdesign web
    Webdesign - Moonrise Kingdom Website creative website design webdesign website web ui design minimal movie
    Cat webdesign yellow website design design ux ui typogaphy website webdesign dribbble creative figmadesign web black
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Solenn

    Solenn

    Rennes, France

    Summer redhead summer happiness cartoon illustration art illustration sunflowers sunflower copicmarkers
    Les homards dream surrealism adulting lesbian intimacy intimate vectorart vector illustration illustration art illustration
    Commission anthro 3 cheeky raccoon furry anthropomorphic anthro cartoon illustration art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

