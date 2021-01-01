Hire freelance designers in Purwokerto

  • Farrel Putra 🦊

    Farrel Putra 🦊

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Shery - File Transfer Provider Landing Page uidesign website landing page transfer file animation blue web design web header landing ui ux ui design simple design minimal interface clean ux ui
    Diwan - Cloud Service Provider Landing Page service cloud header web icon simple clean minimal ux interface ui design landing page landing website cloud service web blue pricing ui ux web design
    Chika - Smart Banking App UI glassmorphism layout minimal ios mobile clean simple icon interface ux ui ui ux ui design application credit card app banking smart finance uiux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Timotius Muliawan

    Timotius Muliawan

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Pradini | Premature Baby App illustration design app design baby clean iphone x ios apps babies health doctor ui ux ux ui
    WalletKu Landing Page Exploration card chart finance clean ui iphone x clean website landing page ux uiux ui
    Plant App | UI Design & Illustration Freebie ui design illustration clean iphone x app freebies freebie uxui uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mochamad Hakim

    Mochamad Hakim

    Banjarnegara, Indonesia

    E-Commerce App - Eminton sport app sport ios uidesign racket equipment store app ux ui clean e-commerse store app uiux mobile app badminton blue mobile design
    Valolyze - Valorant Stats Dashboard uidesign dark dashboard dark theme dark mode dark app game app game tracker game exploration web website dashboard valorant stats game dashboard valorant dashboard ui ui dashboard
    Heyaband Landing Page web pages homepage dark theme dark mode dark group band band web design web design website landingpage hero uidesign ux uiux ui landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nela Rosdiana 🕊️

    Nela Rosdiana 🕊️

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Finnia - Finance Dashboard payment bills ui design cards chart finance dashboard finance dashboard ui
    Mobile Banking Apps chart card finance mobile app finance mobile apps ui design bank
    NFT Marketplace Mobile Apps cryptoart crypto mobile app auction auctions app mobile apps nft mobile apps nft ui nft marketplace nft art nft dark mode dark design card uiux ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yus Febrian

    Yus Febrian

    Purbalingga, Indonesia

    Personal Expense Management App Exploration cashflow card success message finance app finance ux ui dashboad dashboard app chart wallet money management management application app
    UI Exploration - Customer Desk Management application messenger chat customer desk management messages management customer desk customer dashboad web ux ui app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ghina Vita

    Ghina Vita

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Money Manager - Financial Apps expense tracker income instagram interface money management money app money financial app finance app financial fintech finance mobile mobile application app uiux ux uidesign mobile app design mobile app
    Weather Application Mobile web design mobile ui mobile application mobile design weathered uxdesign weather icon weather widget weather forecast weather app weather mobile app design ux uiux uidesign ui mobile app mobile design app
    Musica Player woman uiux uidesign illustrator mobile app web webdesign mobile app design mobile music player music app music app ux vector ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nisrina Thifal Khairunnisa

    Nisrina Thifal Khairunnisa

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Sibankan - Donate Apps crowdfunding donations minimal mobile mobile ui user experience interface social fundraising fundraise uiux uidesign ui uiuxdesign design clean app design mobile design donate
    Plants Shop - Header Website Exploration app design shopping app plants header exploration header design webdesign website concept clean green plant shop uidesign uxdesign uiuxdesign uiux website design website header
    Plants Shop - Homescreen & Details Exploration mobile app uidesign uiuxdesign shopping app shop plants plant mobile design design clean app design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Anggayudha

    Anggayudha

    Purwokerto

    Mobile Banking Management App - Visual Design visual design business money management management app banking finance ui design glassmorphism app design
    Jalankuy - Exploration Landing Page exploration scenery vacation traveling web design landing page website homepage design ux ui
    Blood Donation App donor social helper navigation track donation blood apps design app design ux ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ahmad Faizien

    Ahmad Faizien

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Job Search Dashboard uxdesign uidesign uiux job search dahsboard
    Venmo Redesign App ux ui mobile app mobile app design payment app
    Movie Online App ux ui mobile app mobile app design movies movie app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Galang Dayu Nugraha

    Galang Dayu Nugraha

    Purbalingga, Indonesia

    Eduka Teacher Profil Page groups class chat teacher profile home education uidesign homepage design uxui ux ui
    Edgeprop Web Listing Detail Page agent listing detail listing apartment design landingpagedesign landingpage condo hdb apartment properties branding uidesign homepage design app uxui ux ui
    Edgeprop Web Search Result Page search result search bar search filter maps apartment condo hdb listing landing page property branding uidesign homepage design app uxui ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nabila Al Khonsa

    Nabila Al Khonsa

    Purwokerto, Indonesia

    Booking hotel app app design ux design ui design uiux mobile app mobile ui booking booking app hotel booking hotel app reservation accomodation
    Job Finder App ios mobile app design job uiux ui design ux ui figma job board job finder app design app
    Trip Planner App Exploration uidesign mobile ui planner trip travel mobile design mobile app mobile ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

