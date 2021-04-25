Hire freelance designers in Nizhniy Novgorod

Viewing 11 out of 52 freelance designers in Nizhniy Novgorod available for hire

  • Natasha Krivonosova

    Natasha Krivonosova

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Happy birthday to me! cake grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
    Cyrillic alphabet 28/33 fly agaric alphabet grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
    Cyrillic alphabet 27/33 alphabet grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
    • Illustration
  • Nikolos N

    Nikolos N

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

    Surfboarder entertainment extreme sport board summer man wave water sea surfer
    Basketball player arena active match illustration goal net person play sport jump man game athlete competition throw basket action player ball basketball
    Baseball player helmet field cap pitcher run hitting playing base american swinging game hit competition ball person athlete player bat baseball sport
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anton Larin

    Anton Larin

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

    Wongcars 2021 wrong letters lettering russian
    Wrongcars lettering letters wrong russian
    wrong wip deer symbol cyrillic russian typography lettering letters
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nadia Consty

    Nadia Consty

    Nizhny Novgorod

    Chinese Cafe gamedev illustration digital building concept concept 2dgraphics 2d art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anya Vzor

    Anya Vzor

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Off vector art blue vector cg photoshop pin procreate digital 2d character 2d art illustrator illustration drawing draw digital design artwork artist art 2d
    Office 2 vector artwork flet vector art office blue vector procreate pin digital 2d 2d art illustrator illustration drawing draw digital design artwork artist art 2d
    Office vector artwork vector art office blue vector procreate pin digital digital 2d 2d art illustrator illustration drawing draw design character artwork artist art 2d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Polina Sotnikova

    Polina Sotnikova

    Nizhny Novgorod

    bookshop icon website art minimal graphic design illustrator illustration design
    A lamb website logo design ux graphic design art minimal illustrator illustration
    Dzennnn graphic design flat minimal icon logo illustrator illustration design art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Olesya Kraeva

    Olesya Kraeva

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Lia branding digitalart digital personal brand art person
    Art2 art classicblue ai design s0k234 digitalart digital
    Fashion art by lampa234 fashion digital illustration art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • xxikris

    xxikris

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    3D isometric Kitchen design illustration 3d b3d isometry blender3d blender render kitchen3d kitchen house dribbble colors
    Minimal room minimal isometry illustration room house b3d render blender3d blender 3d colors design
    pills pills b3d visual art visualart medicine instagram render blender3d blender 3d colors design
    • Illustration
  • Sava Jovanovic

    Sava Jovanovic

    Bor

    Reel Bakery ui flat art design branding vector illustration icon proffesional logo
    Trace Cafe - Logo concept branding design minimalist flat art proffesional logo cafe coffee
    Donutverse illustrator illustration vector icon flat art proffesional design branding logo planet univers donut
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dmitry Sakharov

    Dmitry Sakharov

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

    Russian gallery no. 2 museum gif landing page animation website web ux ui design
    Russian gallery no. 1 gif landing page web website design ux ui animation
    Smart home app ios app design ux ui smarthome
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kim Elena

    Kim Elena

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Tokyo street fashion ui web design
    Snoop Pug illustration art illustrations illustrator
    Dentistry Icon Set flat vector icon web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

