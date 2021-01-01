Hire freelance designers in Newcastle Upon Tyne

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 76 freelance designers in Newcastle Upon Tyne available for hire

  • Sean Kerry

    Newcastle Upon Tyne

    Charming! mascot simple illustration character flat cute cat
    File me under F - GIF createwithflow flat blog file simple fun loop spot office gif animation flow
    CX500 tattoo logo vector motorcycle minimal clean simple thicklines line icon art
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sean Ford

    Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

    E03 ✺ luxury poster geometric art geometry geometric design graphic art abstract art circles foil stamp foil print foil printmaking textures shapes branding abstract geometric brand symbol logo
    E02 ✺ textures shapes poster contemporary graphic art abstract art geometric art geometry silver gold foil stamp print design printmaking print vector abstract branding brand geometric symbol
    E01 ✺ graphic artist poster geometric design geometry geometric art silver gold foil circles symbols textures shapes graphic art abstract art print design printmaking abstract geometric symbol logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nick Budrewicz

    Middlesbrough, United Kingdom

    Unlocked logo design chain type geometric freedom safe gold blue unlock padlock key lock illustration vector branding negative space mark icon logo
    Letter K Exploration concept experiment typography mono grey black 36 days of type alphabet letters letter logotype vector type branding negative space mark icon logo
    England - Letter E Logo flag identity typography red lion geometric 36 days of type letter euro 2020 football soccer england illustration type branding negative space mark icon logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Simon Ward

    Newcastle upon Tyne

    Sign Up and Onboarding Page login illustration website onboarding signup icons web ux design ui
    Dashboard Profile and Menu icons profile menu jobs freelance dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard
    Letters Logfolio icon monogram personal creative renewable modern clean logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Erin McDougle

    ncl, england

    Are you wild like me? flourishes floral pattern flower pattern flowers bros wolf alice wolf vintage retro western wild west wild floral typography design lettering art illustration lettering
    Unique vector type typography art lettering logo red letters lettering artist unique swashes book design book cover design book hand lettering handlettering lettering art typography lettering
    Barboncino Packaging 1 fmcg food packaging food italian food italian new york package rough draft rough packaging design packaging mockup packagingdesign packaging vector logo design brand identity lettering branding brand design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anton Brand

    Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

    Face drawing
    Headhunter Dave
    Zombie nation...slave to my mobile humour character adobeillustrator illustrator vector illustration cartoon
    • Illustration
  • Jake Yard

    Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

    Garmin Wainwright Fells App Branding/Logos widget app icon skeuomorphic logo branding design hike wainwright topographic topography mountains hiking travel uk lake district garmin watch watch outdoors garmin
    Smoking Cathedral Logo sticker design sticker logomark negative space logo negative space castle logo cathedral castle logo branding vector design
    Doe & Deer Brand Logo Concept Sketch idea concept sketches drawing vintage design vintage logo negative space logo concept logomark logos sketchbook sketch vintage design minimal branding logo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Matthew Lawson

    Middlesbrough

    WeBuild Development Agency landing page design flat design company branding developer design illustration web design agency website
    Social Landing Pages marketing site website landingpagedesign landing design mockup marketing landingpages landingpage app design web web design minimal ux ui flat
    Landing Page Concepts branding illustration web design minimal ux flat web layout webdesign website ui web landing page ui landing page landingpage
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • William Paterson

    Richmond North Yorkshire

    Kingdom Come lettering logo gothic lettering gothic brushcalligraphy vintage typography logo design chalk lettering chalk lettering
    Brooks Molds Rebrand typography design vector branding modern logo icon logo
    ScrawlrBox Rebrand hand letter logotype logo rebranding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rory J Snow

    Hartlepool, UK

    CARBON18 Logo Design & Animation logo design motion typography animation reveal motion design brand animation ui branding type after effects logo design typography motion graphics animated logo animation
    Tongue Tied Films - Logo Animation & Design icon animation gif 2d motion graphics motion graphics intro looping typography logo pre-loader motion design 2d animated logo 2d animation animation logo reveal branding logo logo design after effects typography animation logo animation
    Virti - Logo Animation typography reveal motion design logo reveal logo animation branding brand animation animated logo after effects ae 2d animation 2d motion logotype logo intro gif animation animated gif animated
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Florin Diaconu

    Newcastle upon Tyne

    9♦ (nine of diamonds) diamond nine playing cards tool design composition figma sketch animation
    Mollie - The cute bot sleep app reminders design uidesign weather animation uiux ui android ios bot
    Hello Fueled ! motion illustration icon typography ux ui design team fueled video loader animation aep
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

