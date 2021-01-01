Hire freelance designers in Napoli

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Raffaele Sabella

    Raffaele Sabella

    Napoli

    Videocall mobile internet web whereby meet skype call windows videocall graphicdesign illo illustrator graphic design characters flat vector illustration
    Super Mario Bros videogame mariobros mario bros mario nintendo supermario graphicdesign illo illustrator graphic design characters flat vector illustration
    i'll be watching you eye graphicdesign illo illustrator graphic design characters flat vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mario Biancolella - BadFox

    Mario Biancolella - BadFox

    Napoli, Naples

    Atomic Text: A Figma text-based atomic framework. text-style colors components uidesign ui ui design ux design ux uxdesign kit design system text atomic design atomic atomicdesign design framework figma design figmadesign
    Alliance2015: A Strategic network of NonGovernment Organizations non-profit no-profit non government atomic design sketchapp sketch homepage webdesign website typography foundation organization charity network ong nonprofit ui design ux design ui ux
    Time to Fight Boy! comics doodle fight boy graphic hand lettering lettering art draw illustration ipadpro procreate frame by frame animation 2d animation character design character
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alessia Saviano

    Alessia Saviano

    Naples, Italy

    DESIGN SYSTEM // abana component ui dataentry navigation css buttons iconset typography website js html code styleguide guidelines colors palette brand designsystems designsystem ui design dribbble
    Koalove appdesign forest interactive donate nature app koalas koala trees tree australia debut ui ux uiux uidesign illustration design dribbble
    Melodya music player mobile app sound musicplayer player ui player application design app music app musicapp lyrics cover music uidesign uiux ui design shot dribbble
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Francesco Sacco

    Francesco Sacco

    Napoli, Italy

    La Duchessa // Italian Seafood Restaurant packaging engraving illustration fish food seafood sea typography blue brand logodesign logotype branding design mark branding logo restaurant vector
    La Duchessa // Italian Seafood Restaurant brand blue branding design branding customtype engraving fish food illustration logodesign logo logotype mark octopus sea seafood typography pastels restaurant vector
    La Duchessa // Italian Seafood Restaurant vector restaurant pastels typography seafood sea octopus mark logotype logodesign logo illustration food fish engraving customtype branding design branding blue
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Carolina Niglio

    Carolina Niglio

    Napoli, Italy

    Sanebrain - Stay grounded meditation app meditation feeling yoga app values mindfullness mindfulness mindset mindful mind yoga colorful design app card uidesign ui ux app ui uiux ui
    Homz shopping shopping app shop furniture design furniture store furniture app furniture interior design interior product page product bw card design ui ux app ui app uidesign uiux ui
    Skincare Routine night routine night morning routine morning skincare skin routines routine journal bw card design ui ux ui design uidesign app ui design app ui app uiux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Simona Correale

    Simona Correale

    Naples Italy

    UI Game - Pirates pirates game figma procreate dribbble ui
    Candel Cove 🏴‍☠️ procreate design icon illustrator animation
    Sushi Master Jimmy Stickers ui illustration design illustrator dribbble sushi
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Francesco Arena

    Francesco Arena

    Napoli, Italy

    POSTERAMA (VOL I) motion graphics vintage collection swiss shape geometric layout retro illustration graphic typo typography digital art creative print graphic design design vector illustrator poster
    NURSEE shifts managment layout app application check medical nurses mobile ios health animation ux social app aftereffects medium design ui adobexd ui ux
    WSSGCMC/2018 - Two Dribbble Invites behance typo creative illustration invitation invite flat minimal typography project windows gif uiux graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Raffaele Vitale

    Raffaele Vitale

    Naples, Italy

    Coming back! icon typography portfolio bubble vector dribbbleweeklywarmup design dailyui 30minutes landing easy quick profile inspiration ui dribbble
    Journey Map usability wholeflow experience mapping map userjourney canvas service pains gains design notui project screen ui ux flow journey
    Design Informale Podcast Art podcasts podcast logo podcast art podcasting design informale episode informale layout graphic art podcast product design portfolio dailyui design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • federicapsk

    federicapsk

    Napoles, Italy

    Quarantine illustration
    Financial UI kit | dark mode darkmode freeuikit uikit financial app bankingapp made with adobexd app ux ui
    free financial ui kit for adobe xd xd made with adobexd app banking bank app fincial freeuikit uikit ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Shazeda Habib

    Shazeda Habib

    Naples, Italy

    Sass landing page exploration popular design modern design landing page best ui design visual design website design ui ux design user interface design home page
    Web Service Exploration best ui design ui design homepage design colorful design psd design landing page illustration ui ux design visual design uiux design website design
    Business Consultency Landing page user interface branding modern design popular design uiux design visual design website design business agency consultancy agency busines landing page
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Marida Giordano

    Marida Giordano

    Napoli, Italy

    Virginia breast hair pastels girl woman artwork illustration
    Ninola detta "La Gradisca" fanart woman vector illustration
    Vector Vegetables food nature homegrown food illustration vegetables
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

