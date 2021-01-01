Hire freelance designers in Montpellier

  • Thierry Fousse

    Thierry Fousse

    Montpellier, France

    Y stands for... blood cut tanto severed 36daysoftype-y 36daysoftype08 yokai oni finger blade hand knife tattoo yakuza thierry fousse illustration
    X stands for... boat ocean palms kraken 36daysoftype-x 36daysoftype08 x marks the spot captain ship sea island treasure map pirate hand hook treasure map thierry fousse illustration
    W stands for... red wine alcohol cheese knife cheese platter hand wine bottle knife bottle corkscrew cork cheese wine letter 36daysoftype-w 36daysoftype08 thierry fousse illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Enzo Ancenis

    Enzo Ancenis

    France, Montpellier

    Good Delivery vector happy drive illustrator truck three branch house delivey
    Old Woman animation motion woman old
    John & Brigitte plant character wood
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Driss Elmeloud

    Driss Elmeloud

    Montpellier

    3D Animation MMT Thalès tecnology ai artificial intelligence animation render cinema 4d c4d 3d
    See The Unseen #Dog cinema4d cgi motion design illustration red gif animation render cinema 4d c4d 3d
    Bernie 1996 c4d tribute cinema 4d 3d movie illustration drawing design character
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Octav Design

    Octav Design

    Montpellier

    DBA landing interface webdesign ux landing page ui-design home ux-design landing
    Incitu landing illustration interface ui ux webdesign ui-design ux-design landing
    Urgo Feet design illustration feet health interface ux-design ux landing webdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Vitalie Savin

    Vitalie Savin

    Montpellier, France

    Loop animation for Castornaute Agency. space design cartoon 3danimation 3d rocket spaceship castor beaver branding logo brand animation motion design cinema4d
    The sad history of a little girl framebyframe vector cartoon basketball aftereffects motion design accident disability sad animation character
    Motion design for a bar delivery service delivery bars animation c4d bar ux ui
    • Animation
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Damien Bracciotti

    Damien Bracciotti

    Nîmes, France

    #1 Spider spider animal duikanimalchallenge rig motiongraphics shapes vector duik bassel motion design after effects
    Bonnes vacances cocktail bar sun typography design illustration vector shapes duik bassel motion design after effects holiday card holidays holiday
    papanoel
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Manou

    Manou

    Montpellier, France

    KCORP Product page logo branding website webdesign web ux ui design
    Portfolio website trend minimal vector art portfolio typography branding webdesign web design ui
    OT Limoges - UI
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anne-Cecile LEROUX

    Anne-Cecile LEROUX

    Agde

    NIG - Guide to escape of water icons illustration web design infographics
    AUTOVISTA GROUP - Infotainment layout vector web design infographics design infographics
    LLOYDS - Bank Lending Application design vector banking website infographics
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Léo Galtier

    Léo Galtier

    Montpellier

    ABSTRACT RESEARCH art ui branding app web typography graphic design illustration digital art design
    UI / UX DESIGN - City Office design graphic design branding web app icon vector ux digital art ui
    T - Typography flat typography illustration digital art design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Guilhem Bedos Graphic Design

    Guilhem Bedos Graphic Design

    Montpellier, France

    Polyphemus contrast colorful characterdesign character smoke fog rubbles mecha cyborg ruins postapocalyptic demigod cyclop mythology futuristic scifi future sciencefiction illustration
    The Venus Anomaly sand rocks fog desert explorer astronaut mysterious artifact alien world alien artifact digital art digital 2d illustration environment futuristic scifi future sciencefiction digital 3d 3d
    Geno Infestation V3 concept art board game game art boardgame futuristic scifi future sciencefiction digital 3d 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Ludovic François

    Ludovic François

    Montpellier

    Vins d'occ - Webdesign beverage food label graphicdesign wine glass wine bottle winery website wine label roussillon toulouse beziers languedoc montpellier occitanie webdesigns webdesign vintage wine
    Gloria Cantina skull branding logotype logo restaurant logo restaurant tacos mexican food cantina
    "Le Pit-Stop F1" Logo podcast youtube talking automotive f1 formule 1 branding redesign racing formula 1 logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

