Hire freelance designers in Marseille

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  Ramona Bruno

    Ramona Bruno

    Aix-en-Provence, France

    the mermaid sisters magic fantasy sister sisterhood sibilings seaside lighthouse seagull siren summer sea legends mythology odyssey children illustration illustration mermaid
    Enemy - Doppelgänger - Movie Poster affiche gradient jake gyllenhaal yellow doppelganger graphic design enemy movie poster movie poster editorial illustration magazine
    Enemy - Doppelgänger - Movie Poster- illustration editorial illustration illustration graphic design design magazine jake gyllenhaal movie editorial poster yellow movie poster enemy evil evil twin doppelganger
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  Ianis Soteras

    Ianis Soteras

    Marseille

    Patta logo streetwear brand patta logo handlettering vector design graphic type lettering typography
    Lacoste logo branding lacoste illustration logo vector design graphic type lettering typography
    Dare Mighty Things - NASA illustrator nasa typo illustration logo vector design graphic type lettering typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Quentin Muhl 🔥

    Quentin Muhl 🔥

    Aix-en-Provence, France 🇫🇷

    UI Web | Rainicoin staking 🌈 crypto currency coin wallet crypto wallet crypto minimal website dark ui clean nfts nft rainbow unicorn rainicoin ui design ui ux staking bitcoin ethereum
    UI Web | Rainicoin 🦄 ethereum bitcoin homepage ux ui design landing page rainicoin unicorn rainbow clean ui website landing dark ui dark colors minimal crypto currency coin crypto
    UI Interaction | Labonnepub 🤝 ads dashboard ui clean cards scrolling card homepage labonnepub motion design motion interaction interactive animation landing page webdesign uxui ui design blue
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Jerome Bergamaschi

    Jerome Bergamaschi

    Aix-en-Provence, France

    Hero parallax web interaction parallax design ui adobe photoshop website adobe xd
    Parallax Template adobe illustrator adobe photoshop animation website parallax webflow web design vector illustration adobe xd
    Landingpage Marketing adobe illustrator vector website illustration adobe photoshop web design ui interaction adobe xd
    • Animation
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Cayou

    Cayou

    Marseille, France

    We find the right solution for you ! game gym runner strength yellow red green colors puzzle ux ui vector girl blue people sketch design digital illustration illustrator
    Looking for some inspiration.. person question green blue bricks planogram vector rectangles square girl think red orange project sketch illustrator design digital illustration
    Let's go sort some fruits ! candy menu fun grass sort landscape cloud lemon apple strawberry countryside fruits app fruits aftereffects illustrator design digital illustration game mobile
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Marc Garnier

    Marc Garnier

    Marseille, France

    nano typography web logo branding minimal flat vector design
    Daily News branding icon app typography web logo branding minimal flat vector design
    Vinealove Branding web logo branding minimal flat vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Laura

    Laura

    Aix-en-Provence

    Womens rights day - LoBill Design typography vector illustrator illustration design
    carte de visite 2021 - loBill Design typography brand identity logotype illustrator illustration brand design design logo
    Vet branding and business card · By LoBill illustration brand design logo design logo veterinarian veterinary vet brand identity brand brandign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  Kaya

    Kaya

    Marseille,fr

    Tchek validate tchek logodesign technology car logo
    Air Conciergerie Icon smile house logo holliday rental house tipi
    Esthetic Dermal Supply unity skin cell drop products cream esthetic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  Valentin Lauzier

    Valentin Lauzier

    Marseille

    Flight Ticket Booking ticket airport airplane fly minimal app design
    Gémenos escrime club sports logo logotype emblem sport green fencing logo
    Come On, Guy... Post Malone after effect loop animation face rig motion motion design joysticksnsliders character loop postmalone
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  Cyndel Stuyvers

    Cyndel Stuyvers

    Toulon, FR 🇫🇷

    UI Redesign Challenge - Mobile App booking app app design icon ui web ios guide train mobile app app mobile design app design ui design uidesign ui app design booking app
    Website Design web design website design ui design uidesign construction website web design webdesign html ui css design branding web
    Website Design lighting lightning light web development website design ui design uidesign website web design webdesign html css ui design web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Bigboobsandlittletoes

    Bigboobsandlittletoes

    Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur - France

    FREE bodypositive closeup curve illustrator digitalart ipadpro procreate digital illustration character illustration
    Breathe.... tattoo quiet breathe peaceful illustrator procreate art ipadpro digitalart procreate digital illustration character illustration
    Smoothie time ! tattoo curvy illustrator procreate art ipadpro digitalart procreate digital illustration character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

