Hire freelance designers in London, ON

  • Matthew Rosehart

    Matthew Rosehart

    London, Ontario

    forever cold cute forever always cold ice polarbear bear polar
    new profile pic! fun round illustration smile character profile new
    where be the sun!?! mood funny sunset .gif gif grunge goofy fun illustration sunrise sun
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erik Higbee

    Erik Higbee

    London, ON

    WIP | Purple Community App Sneak Peek emptystate geometric pattern mosaic purple pattern community app social app community app design purple placeholder image placeholder mobile ui mobile android ios geometric app ui clean design
    WTF | What the Fish wordmark flat vector design canada ontario fish farm fun identity clean typography pink salmon trout fish branding logo
    Project & Client Management Platform | Designer Dashboard project managment productivity agency dashboard product platform website clean ui dashboard portal crm portal crm gradient orange blue web app web ux product design design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Barrett Reid-Maroney

    Barrett Reid-Maroney

    London, ON

    Personify Type Specimen - R typography bezier curves beziers fonts font design font type design typeface type
    Cog Wordmark typography art font design font type designer type design brand identity designer type typography design minimalism minimal brand identity branding logo design logo
    Ritual Skincare Logo font font design typeface designer typeface brand identity designer type typography design minimalism minimal brand identity branding logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jon Fitzsimmons

    Jon Fitzsimmons

    London, ON

    Gatorade Rebrand drink sports rebrand gatorade mark identity branding logo
    Great Lake Canadians - Logo Crest sports baseball crest badge logotype mark identity branding logo
    GLC Baseball great lake canadians canadian canada baseball t-shirt logotype mark identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Phillip den Hollander

    Phillip den Hollander

    St. Thomas, Ontario

    GOJHL Top Prospects 2019 logo gojhl hockey
    Londont Nationals Script Alternate Logo nationals gojhl hockey london ldnont
    London Nationals 70th Anniversary design branding nationals logo gojhl hockey london ldnont
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Henry Postons

    Henry Postons

    London, Canada

    Letter Favourites logo alphabet type letterforms typography 36daysoftype vector
    2020 Custom Type custom graphic vector typogaphy customtype 2020
    Artiscape Identity vector branding logo wordmark logotype logomark corporate identity visual identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Edwin Tejada

    Edwin Tejada

    London, ON

    Jorja Smith graphic designer jorja smith designer student work art student graphic design illustration design creative adobe
    Aminé photoshop drawing designer student work art student graphic design illustration design creative adobe
    Dia de los Mártires panama illustrator student work art minimalist student graphic design illustration design creative adobe
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Garett MacLaren

    Garett MacLaren

    London, Ontario

    Finding The One geometric isometric design isometric city magnifying glass blur digital art illustration graphic design
    NORMANCULTURE patterns landing page ui weekly challenge weeklywarmup dribbbleweeklywarmup geometic geometric design geometrical geometry geometric graphic design
    Fleek Creme for fun sketch ice cream logo food truck ice cream truck ice cream design digital art gradient design digital illustration illustration art illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrea Martens

    Andrea Martens

    London, Ontario, Canada

    New Logo for Relish colour palette logodesign illustration
    Illustrated Elements of Brand 'Relish of London' vector illustration
    Hide vector illustration digital illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alexandria Walker

    Alexandria Walker

    London, ON

    Night Flowers witch night forest cartoon flowers illustration digital art
    Confidently Beautiful Logo fancy colour watercolour flowers vector logo freelance design branding digital art
    Confidently Beautiful Logo Concepts concept design fancy flowers colour watercolour freelance vector logo branding digital art
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jake Allard

    Jake Allard

    London, Ontario

    Magician's Youtube Banner stars star moon cloud banner cover youtube magician magic
    Lotion Sticker burn fire extinguisher sticker icon badge design
    Cats illustration sticker kitten cat art cat cats
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

