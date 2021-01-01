Hire freelance designers in Kazakhstan

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 203 freelance designers in Kazakhstan available for hire

  • Karina Akhmetova

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Just for fun and for Procreate contest)) getcreativewithprocreate girl character ipad playoff icon illustration procreate app rebound
    DTIYS woman 3d procreateapp dtiys snake girl character procreate illustraion
    Digital Academy smm digital mice mouse graduate event education cap academy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • AnarS

    Kazakhstan, Astana

    Skate procreate 2d animation motion design motion after effects illustration
    Guitar Player design loop 2d animation motion design motion after effects illustration animation
    Coffe Time illustration design gif animation motion design motion 2d animation after effects
    • Animation
  • Roman Cherepivskiy

    Kazakhstan

    Social Campaigns Dashboard stats statistics uiux web clean chart dashboad
    Product Page clean minimal product discount add to cart shop buy webdesign ux ui web ecommerce
    Product Search Page find items item grid search ux ui filter
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Alexey Skuratov

    Kazahstan, Oskemen

    Workshop Butler academic cap training certificate icon ux ui skuratovteam service minimal ecommerce crm business branding b2c b2b animation
    Workshop Butler animation b2b b2c branding business crm ecommerce parallax scrolling landingpage landing minimal service skuratovteam ui ux
    Workshop Butler ux ui store skuratovteam service mobile design mobile minimal landing ecommerce crm business branding b2c b2b animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kristina Mendigo

    Kazakhstan

    Coffee and bakery logo good morning logo cafe logo bakery logo cafe and bakery logo coffee and croissant logo croissant logo coffee shop logo coffee cup logo coffee logo
    Monkey flying logo logo logotype animal logo minimalist logo monkey yoga logo yoga logo flying logo monkey flying logo monkey logo
    Beer king logo label design beer label hops king beer hops logo druid logo beer king logo king logo beer logo
    • Illustration
  • Yelkhan

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Dashboard for YogaPlanner studio management interface clean website classes sales yoga ui ux dashboard product planning software planner fitness erp design crm calendar appointments app
    Appointments debut planner product design platform fitness website desktop yoga planner app product erp planning software schedule calendar yoga crm ux ui design appointments
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ulyanov Kirill

    Kostanay, Kazakhstan

    Smart Home ios concept ux design ui
    Muhamad Ali - The Greatest web design website web ui ux typography red photoshop minimal graphic design flat design header design concept art app clean
    Startup Onboarding UI - Bauhaus Colors Palette onboarding ui onboarding onboard ui design uidesign ux ui simple retro mobile minimal ios interface flat design concept color clean art app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nariman Shamashev

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    HIGHSELF.KZ / product-agency
    HIGHSELF STUDIO studios marketing business minimalism black studio digital kazakhstan almaty
    translab.online / promo site iphone x blue web digital kazakhstan user interface ux mobile ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Daulet Sagynov

    Uralsk, Kazakhstan

    RAM Consulting Company logo design consulting logotypedesign type vector illustration typography minimal illustrator logo design branding
    Tofu Store Logo vector illustrator minimal design flat typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Ano Shin

    Karaganda, Kazakhstan

    Just a girl without a mask kids art illustration
    Phone repair web illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yerdaulet Absattar

    Astana, Kazakhstan

    Educational platform quick platform education typography illustration webdesign web ux kazakhstan ui design
    Instagram Stories Design for short book description mobile ux ui design kazakhstan instagram stories
    One page scroll website UI for Tourism webdesign website kazakhstan tourism ui ux web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

