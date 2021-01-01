Hire freelance designers in Katowice

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 344 freelance designers in Katowice available for hire

  • Krzysztof Nowak

    Krzysztof Nowak

    Ruda Śląska, Poland

    Doodles people studio job machine fluid coffee squad team doodle work office illustration
    AE86 toyota machine cool parts workshop service old fix repair sticker car illustration
    Online Indignation article dirt desk emoji illustration editorial attack man computer storm web online
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mateusz Madura

    Mateusz Madura

    Katowice, Poland

    Atlantis Technology logo mobile flatdesign flat minimalistic usa softwarehouse agency motion graphics animation branding illustration webdesign poland design web ux ui website
    Atlantis Technology Case Study webdesigner webdevelopment webanimation animation customillustration agency minimalistic softwarehouse ui branding webdesign illustration design web website ux
    TIGERS 🐯 ui design logo design web rebranding branding visiontrust freelancer digitalagency asia tigers reference testimonial onepage landingpage ux ui webdesigner webdesign website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Piotr Wojtczak

    Piotr Wojtczak

    Katowice, Poland

    Gnosis Safe - digital assets abstract explainer illustration motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    oasis.app hype video crypto seed phrase ethereum cryptocurrency bitcoin abstract explainer motion after effects motion design 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    Matcha - All tokens spiral particles cryptocurrency defi ethereum bitcoin tokens crypto video motion motion design after effects 3d animation 2d animation mograph motion graphics animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vision Trust

    Vision Trust

    Katowice, Poland

    Atlantis Technology Illustrations Set design ui animation vector illustration
    Atlantis Technology logo mobile flatdesign flat minimalistic usa softwarehouse agency motion graphics animation branding illustration webdesign poland design web ux ui website
    Atlantis Technology Case Study webdesigner webdevelopment webanimation animation customillustration agency minimalistic softwarehouse ui branding webdesign illustration design web website ux
    No specialties listed
  • Tomasz Czajka

    Tomasz Czajka

    Katowice

    Essen Website Animation 10 error 404 ui branding animated gif motion design motion graphics animation
    Essen Website Animation 09 bubbles pearl shell gif animated motion design motion graphics animation
    Essen Website Animation 08 loading loader fish ui animated motion design motion graphics animation
    • Animation
  • Mateusz Klein

    Mateusz Klein

    Katowice, Poland

    Green Point Fitness 插图 ux ui klein simple mobile green toxic gradient flat design minimalistic clean plan program bodybuilder exercise gym fitness app
    Ballet 插图 app festival music web homepage slider website grid flat minimalistic minimal clean modern black performance dance ui dark
    Odessa Museum 插图 klein exhibition collections events artist gallery ticket simple art ux ui minimal mobile minimalistic flat clean design app museum
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dawid Gołata

    Dawid Gołata

    Tychy, Poland

    Escape Velocity dark ui web design webdesign user interface minimal landing velocity space mobile desktop dark ui web
    Hello Dribbble welcome screen hello hello dribble dribbble agency 3d welcome shot
    Burgerama Hero 🍔 web flat webdesign website cartoon illustration user interface minimal ui fast food hamburger burgers
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dominik Nowakowski

    Dominik Nowakowski

    Katowice

    Remote teaching with Lektorio 📓 calendar learning design clean ui app iteo
    Remote teaching with Lektorio 📓 design clean iteoteam ui illustration procreate app lektorio iteo
    Mat Animation illustration animated iteoteam cute motion animation iteo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • RonDesignLab

    RonDesignLab

    Krakow, Poland

    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    Fitness App - Running Tracker rondesign jogging cardio training exercise marathon runners workout runner mobile app tracker fitness sport running run
    No specialties listed
  • Karolina Kalinowska

    Karolina Kalinowska

    Bielsko-Biala, Poland

    Dance, Dance, Dance colorfull design illustration boys girls shoes conffetti disco dancing dance flat character
    In the library character line ui design linear illustration shool knowledge work students notes library cover book reading
    Neighbourhood flat linear vector illustration happy smile park forest peach neighborhood neighbor friends free time drink walk dogs basketball
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Michal Sambora

    Michal Sambora

    Cracow, Poland

    VUI Investment Wallet income blockchain balance card assistant voice payments portfolio bitcoin trading stock crypto invest vui
    3D Frosted Glass Credit Cards frosted template blur glass mockups fintech financial money payment figma translucent cash crypto cards credit 3d
    3D Virtual Cards Mockups blockchain bitcoin crypto cash blur translucent figma payment money template credit card financial fintech virtual mockups cards 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.