Hire freelance designers in Bologna

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 109 freelance designers in Bologna available for hire

  • Yasmin

    Italy, Bologna

    Concept App for Students Dark Version designs uidesign tracker progress manager student school interaction minimalist design website ui ux app clean dribbble
    Concept for Students interaction prototyping parents teacher students class learning school design minimalist dribbble clean ux app ui
    Add to Cart Interaction clean food app minimalist restaurant interaction colors order dish meal cart food ux app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andrea Puccini — epoch476

    Bologna, ITALY

    476. Typo Exploration number orange white black exploration font design font cover poster typogaphy helvetica
    Strike first, strike hard, no mercy website noisy noise minimalism minimal karate kid karate filter ui filter distort cobrakai cobra brutalist design brutalism brutal
    It's not lame ass karate, it's Cobra Kai red yellow website noisy noise minimalism minimal karate kid karate filter ui filter distort cobrakai cobra brutalist design brutalism brutal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Debora Mestieri

    Ferrara

    Villain digital digital illustration cyborg robot japan design characterdesign photoshop illustrator illustration
    Just married! married just married digital illustration commission open commissioned commission characterdesign photoshop illustrator illustration
    Mother and daughter illustraion portrait commission open commissioned commission project characterdesign photoshop illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Francesco Michelini

    Modena (Italy)

    Projects page - Davide Baratta folio 2020 design typography creative coding creative dev clip animation case history projects
    Davide Baratta - Portfolio 2020 design typography animation light portfolio
    Portfolio 2019 - WebGL preview typography blender morph mesh webgl
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Silvia Sguotti

    Bologna, Italy

    Sushi Alphabet adobe illustrator icon design vector illustration sushi typogaphy graphic design
    Golden Thoughts photoshop black white portrait design branding vector illustration adobe illustrator graphic design
    F*ck the system! anarchy traditional characterdesign watercolor sketch traditional art old woman fabercastell windsorandnewton foxes sketchbooks illustration art artbook
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Daniele Donnie D'Addario

    Modena, Italy

    Enigmatica girl cover poster art mood photoshop colors red woman pattern illustration face enigma
    Arco ladder minimal print brand branding design logo architecture ark
    Play with patterns #2 wallpaper rigs pantone neutral fluo contrast color graphic design pattern
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Stefano Peschiera

    Parma, Italy

    Fashion Website - Slider Concept photography art direction fashion flat hero web design minimal website typography ux ui
    Iceland Exploration Website Slider card slider destination travel hero grid web design minimal website typography ux ui
    Interior Design Website Concept kitchen interior forniture flat grid web design minimal website typography ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Laura Palumbo

    Firenze

    Breathe procreateapp ipad procreate pandemia draw negativespace color mask breathe illustration art illustrations flat illustration design
    TaliAnxa brand identity branding courtain logodesign logotype color red company brand theathre typography graphic type lettering vector logo design icon flat design logo
    C'era una volta Logo Design hand made green ice cream brand motion design truck icecream ice motion animation minimal typography branding logo city icon illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Francesco Lucchiari

    Parma, Italy

    Rainbow Unicorn 🦄 pattern texture character experiment nft model rainbow unicorn 3d art c4d blender 3d render
    Break mode: ON shape notifications blender3d blender sphere modeling model holiday notification abstract switch iphone 3d art 3d
    Figma logo 3D blender icon experiment figma logo 3d art 3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Clara Reali

    Bologna, Italy

    Skeumorphic app icon - Daily UI 005 design tool inspiration design art 005 day5 dayliui figma shadow ux ui white game icon graphic-design puzzle skeumorphism skeumorphic app icon
    The Clash - London Calling vinyl music daily challange design ui graphic-design playoffs playoff inspiration london
    Art events app graphic-design abstract design app design inspirations ux ui image photo ticket banksy face artwork event art
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Carmen

    Cesena, Italy

    Girl procreate character characterdesign 90s 80s style design digitalart illustration art artwork illustration
    Cyborgs color pink creative scifi digital illustration 80s style 90s procreate character design art illustration art artwork illustration
    Fairy character characterdesign digital flatdesign vector art fairy procreate digitalart illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

