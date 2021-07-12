Hire freelance designers in Beirut

  • Mohamad Chalak

    Mohamad Chalak

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Banker- Bank App - Full Presentation popular trending uiuxdesign adobexd creditcard ui clean new appui 3dmax login app appdesign uidesign uiux signup 3d bankapp finance banking
    Banker- Bank App v3 bankapp 3d 3dmodels lowpoly uiux uidesign appdesign app building 3dmax appui new clean pink ui design adobexd uiuxdesign trending popular
    Banker- Bank App v2 bankapp 3d 3dmodels lowpoly uiux uidesign appdesign app building 3dmax appui new clean pink ui design adobexd uiuxdesign trending popular
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Michel Achkar

    Michel Achkar

    Beirut

    Integration App - Dashboard Responsiveness search tabs menu admin calendar sales store social meeting marketing widget data payment invite connect tools app dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad
    Integration App - Sales Dashboard dashboard design files email app invite admin tools widget marketing meeting calendar social payment data connect dashboard app clean dashboard ui dashboad sales
    Integration App - Dashboard clean apple dashboard design work invite tools widget data connect integration admin navigation digital app desktop dashboard app dashboard ui dashboad
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Naram Ziady

    Naram Ziady

    Hammana, Lebanon

    Profile Card profile adobexd design ui
    Airport Ride App Design mobile design mobile ui mobile flat web app icon ux illustration digital ui
    Train Schedule App schedule app train app train figma graphic app ui design ux design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile ux art design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Tania Rayes

    Tania Rayes

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Donuts x beer fun biking donuts beer icon illustration
    Cummari logo colorful woman feminine design brand identity emblem logo icon
    Logo for organic marketplace friendly minimalistic market emblem sun logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Charbel Hajj

    Charbel Hajj

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Rellius Group - Mobile website interfacedesign ui branding responsive web design mobile ui figma design ui design
    Rellius Group - Homepage/About Section typography webdesign website figma adobe illustrator branding ui adobe design ui design
    Rellius Group - Landing Page website adobe illustrator figma typography branding adobe ui design ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Pamela Mansour

    Pamela Mansour

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Lebanon Rises illustration women empowerment revolution digital design logo lebanon beirut girls support gender equality protests solidarity female power women-power women لبنان-ينتفض
    Coastal logo typography type sticker waves coast beach bakery logodesign logo
    usine sans usage logo logodesign graphic letters typography sanserif minimal design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sara Kichly

    Sara Kichly

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Moods Of The Week stripes hairstyle mood animated gif girl design illustration
    Cactus Wisdom pt 2 typogaphy inspiration vector plant wisdom quote cactus design illustration
    Cactus Wisdom typogaphy design vector quotes cactus plant illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ayman Kobeissy

    Ayman Kobeissy

    Deir ez zehrani, Lebanon

    Naif Chicken / Social media manipulation instagramposts posts graphic design socialmedia
    Grafika's New Branding Reveal graphic design branding logos grafika
    Badran Apis / Honey Products honeylogo bees bee honey apis logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Joseph Zakher

    Joseph Zakher

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Park & Nap App Concept app typography logo illustration concept design ux ui
    Online Stores Mobile App - Qiosk.io mockups online shopping ecommerce app online store mobile uiux mobile app design website web design ux ui
    Qiosk.io eCommerce App online store online seller ecommerce design online shopping startup branding mobile app design ecommerce app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rawad Semaan

    Rawad Semaan

    Byblos, Lebanon

    ClubHouse Dark mode theme dark ui clubhouse adobexd ui ux homepage design
    Flat 12 - Branding automotive modern dribbble icon vector logo branding design
    Rover Sahara modern design 4x4 automotive vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Raed Kaddoura

    Raed Kaddoura

    Beirut, Lebanon

    The Atlantic Co. Cookie Packaging Concept branding flat concept design ux ui
    Deliveryscape Food Delivery App Concept mobile app concept ux design ui
    Marston's Beer Concept minimal design ux ui concept branding beer branding beer can beer
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

