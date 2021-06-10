Hire freelance creative directors in Surabaya

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 805 freelance creative directors in Surabaya available for hire

  • Muchtarruddin (Rudi)

    Muchtarruddin (Rudi)

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Score - Soccer App ui league news football club sports lineup football match mobile app mobile soccer football app goal valencia real madrid game stats sportening
    Ebook App UI Concept ux reader clean marketplace mobile app mobile read category profile card nav android ios blue books list ui author book
    Neumorphism iOS Calculator light dark ux ui mobile ui number calculator mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rudi Hartono

    Rudi Hartono

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Joybook Book App 📖 audio book audiobook cover reading book read highlighter note book kids app book book app story book comic ebook app ebook reader article e-book reading books book
    Bank App Dashboard 🏦 withdraw transfer statistics credit balance funds dark dark dashboard payment money card transaction financial finance banking dashboard bank dashboard bank app bank
    Arshitek Architecture Web Design property minimal building house home interior furniture minimalist 3d clean web elegant modern classic architecture landing landing page web agency architec architecture landing web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Satria Arif

    Satria Arif

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Creative Agency Landing Page Design marketing website web uiux ux ui modern mobile minimal creative agency layout landing page interface figma digital design dailyui
    Lead Magnet Editor Landing Page ux uiux ui modern minimal marketing landing page landingpage interface figma digital design dailyui web website
    Landing Page eCommerce - Exploration responsive mobile app design shop flat design thinking website work from home development clean design marketplace ecommerce product product design minimal uxdesign uidesign uiux landing page
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sub1

    Sub1

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Upskill - Web Design Exploration effort smart grey purple blue connection fun children skill landingpage web dribbble uidesign design ui
    Mind Your Carb - Mobile Exploration gizi scan protein carb success healthy vector green branding illustration mobile app dribbble uidesign design ui
    Foodyland - Web Design Exploration graphic design explore web landingpage modern food grey green clean restaurants dribbble uidesign design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Satriyo Atmojo

    Satriyo Atmojo

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Fire ball - Logo design, icon, branding illustration logotype graphic design fire ball abstract logo minimalist logo modern logo simple logo icon logo design branding logo
    Letter C+B | Coinbase | Logo design, branding, logotype icon typography lettering logotype monogram minimalist logo modern logo simple logo logo design branding graphic design logo
    Letter S for stairs - Logo design, branding, logotype mark icon illustration logo design minimalist logo modern logo simple logo dragon logo snake logo dragon graphic design branding lettering typography monogram logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Puji Ari Setiawan

    Puji Ari Setiawan

    Malang, Indonesia

    SmartR Recruitement Landing Page blue landing page web design recruitment
    SmartR - Dashboard for Recruiter blue green recruiter recruitement dashboard design website web design minimal clean
    SlyChat - Landing Page AI Conversation design clean minimal uiux design saas bot uidesign web design landing page ai conversation conversation ai
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Adji Herdanto

    Adji Herdanto

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Skiing the flat guys snow slides winter olympic olympic sport skiing ski art vector illustration minimalist artwork graphicdesign design
    Week 61 still life stillherestilllife art vector illustration minimalist artwork graphicdesign design
    Savings the flat guys line art bw reading morning smoking toilet bathroom art vector illustration minimalist artwork graphicdesign design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Taqiyuddin amri

    Taqiyuddin amri

    surabaya, indonesia

    Illustration for online course website teaching teach teacher painting colorful design meet zoom virtual virtual meeting course online course illustrator website flat vector illustration
    SerAI Landing Page Exploration customer service service customer gradient minimal landing page website flat vector design illustration
    Illustration for AI Customer Service gradient ai automation automated website scifi digital customer service customer automatic illustrator flat vector design illustration
    • Illustration
  • Royyan Wijaya

    Royyan Wijaya

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Neu Icons icon design iconography user interface ui svg icons neuicons free free icon set icon set icons
    Burger Shop Illustration flat splash cheese store tomato design building hamburger website illustration shop burger
    Alarm Location App Exploration map mobile ui app design tracker gps location alarm mobile app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ulima Inas Shabrina

    Ulima Inas Shabrina

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Sports Events App sport apps sports app sports apps sport app mobile sports branding logo illustration mock-up mock up mockup uiux ui design ui design
    Ticket Booking App for Cinema mock-up mock up mockup uiux ui design ui design
    Weather ui design ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Iqbalumam

    Iqbalumam

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Earth Day Card Design icon ui flat illustration digital illustration
    The First Human Space Flight astronaut nebula space galaxy flat illustration digital illustration
    Valentine in business business branding customer service valentine digital flat illustration illustration
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.