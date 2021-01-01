Hire freelance creative directors in Sofia

Viewing 11 out of 267 freelance creative directors in Sofia available for hire

  • Ivaylo Nedkov

    Ivaylo Nedkov

    Sofia / Bulgaria

    Bagri business cards wood studio fourplus ivaylo nedkov bulgaria farm typography calligraphy indigo print business card
    Bagri logotypes cyrillic latin dairy farm animation motion studio bulgaria fourplus alex zhelyazkov tsvetislava koleva ivaylo nedkov custom type lettering branding design identity branding logotype logo
    Bagri Logotype progress bulgaria studio fourplus ivaylo nedkov redesign process logodesign farm pencil sketch raw progress logotype logo calligraphy lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Pavel Pavlov

    Pavel Pavlov

    Sofia

    Indeez Styleframes textures vector fourplus motion design characters character design 2d animation 2d graphics storyboard animation corporate animation styleframes
    Style Frames for tv series title sequence noir illustration styleframe netflix tv series tv show
    Future is complicated covid-19 complicated lines maze future
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Kaloian Toshev

    Kaloian Toshev

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Reflect (Print) portrait painting abstract painting painting digital painting contemporary modern art abstract cryptoart nfts nft hair drawing portrait art artwork illustration girl
    Sad Influence portrait painting digital portrait digital painting painting print desire love foundation genesis abstract cryptoart nfts nft hair drawing art artwork illustration portrait girl
    Enigma — Simulacra Beauty Series face portrait art artwork glitch art glitch digital painting digitalart nftart nft digital art illustration abstract art abstract
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Victoria Georgieva

    Victoria Georgieva

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Ubiscore Logomark gradient mesh minimal gradient logo gradient vector letter u u logo logomark tech logo design illustration brand design brand identity adobe illustrator cc flat branding graphic design ui design logo
    Ubiscore Concept logo u logo letter u check tick flat minimal icon vector blue green web logo concept brand branding app shield logo shield design logo adobe illustrator cc
    Logo for a natural ginger brand stamp logo icon minimal organic food natural logo natural brand turquoise orange vector branding illustration design adobe illustrator cc logo design organic ginger pattern doodle logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Boris Borisov

    Boris Borisov

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Keep Productive Reveal youtube youtube logo after effects ae motiongraphics motion design motion logoanimated animation reveal logo borisov boris
    FrontVoice Reveal app chat voice noxiousone boris motion design event animation reveal logo after effects
    Fill & Stroke Reveal noxiousone borisov boris motion design event animation reveal logo after effects
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Omnium

    Omnium

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Sales mark arrow process brandidentity logo design crm sales brand identity mark minimal design branding logo
    rabbit.io icon r money finance payments rabbit fintech blockchain wallet crypto logo design brand identity mark minimal design branding logo
    rabbit.io icon startup money coin blockchain payments wallet crypto rabbit logo animal logo rabbit brand identity logo design brand identity mark minimal design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Emiliyana Kancheva

    Emiliyana Kancheva

    Sofia

    Fear is the mind killer handlettering calligraphy script vector logotype illustration typography hand lettering lettering
    Autumn vintage brush pen logotype script calligraphy hand lettering illustration type lettering typography
    Summer Forever brush pen script logotype calligraphy hand lettering illustration mark type lettering typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Milena Trifonova

    Milena Trifonova

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Online Shopping | Illustration illustration ui ux vx ui illustration online online shopping shopping online shop seo google google search girl modern clean minimal store clothes fashion fashion app
    Fire Character | Warm-up Illustration bulgaria illustration warm texture outside winter character bonfire fireplace fire warm up warmup
    Life Matters | Illustration Practice bulgaria matters life warmup practice study texture bird jungle vines illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mila Spasova

    Mila Spasova

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Take a dip nature girl woman lilly lake water swimming swim character design procreate drawing character illustration
    Dandelion grass sky sun woman dandelion hat perspective mountain cute nature flower girl character design procreate drawing character illustration
    Freelancer laptop working travel expence trip guy man illustrator designer business freelancer cartoon character design procreate spot illustration ui flat drawing character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Georgi Dimitrov Erase

    Georgi Dimitrov Erase

    Sofia,Bulgaria

    Orange Sketches ideas love sketches vitamin c fresh sticker beer juice label orange erase dimitrov georgi apple logo vector branding design illustration
    Jablo raster art direction graffiti cheers nature leaves funny crab organic beer brand alcohol free beer label apple erase dimitrov georgi design branding illustration
    AS5 four plus art fashion street art typogaphy custom lettering digital painting lettering graffiti art t-shirt design print art love illustration erase branding logo octopus sea illustrator digital art
    • Illustration
  • Krasi Stoimenov

    Krasi Stoimenov

    Sofia, Bulgaria, Europe

    Levski Sofia mobile view mobile app design levski sofia levski sports design sport football app football mobile design mobile ui mobile responsive uidesign adobe xd digital krsdesign krs ux ui
    Typography scale levski scale atomic design atomic typographic interface adobe xd digital krsdesign krs ux ui font family font design system typo typography
    Color plate for Levski pattern levski hex code user center design interface uidesign adobe xd digital krsdesign krs ui contrast design system palette color
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

