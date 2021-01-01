Hire freelance creative directors in Phoenix, AZ

Viewing 11 out of 183 freelance creative directors in Phoenix, AZ available for hire

  • Cory Andres

    Cory Andres

    Phoenix, AZ

    Instagram - Rookie Prestige 2020-21 instagram template instagram post basketball football hockey nba nhl nfl design sports branding sports design typography video imagery layout exploration interface grid layout mockup ux ui web design
    Psychodelik Inverted Pale Ale Art design process explorations brutalism packaging design designagency visual design indentity branding design beer branding beer can beer layout exploration grid layout mockup grid
    Psychodelik Inverted Pale Ale brutalism instagram agency branding branding and identity visual identity visual design can craft beer label packaging beer can beer branding typography grid mockup
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Scott Biersack

    Scott Biersack

    Phoenix, Arizona

    youbringfire Portfolio Site portfolio logotype logo lettering typography type
    YEE-FREAKIN-HAW!! hand-lettering script spencerian typography lettering type
    Bacardi Music Video storyboard bacardi animated music video animation music video custom lettering illustration lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Zachary Bates

    Zachary Bates

    Phoenix, Arizona

    Devereux Headquarters tempe building dvrx devereux golf asterisk arizona az illustration headquarters office warehouse play more complain less tagline script cursive typography type drawing
    Devereux Design Studio design graphic brand logo sports sport athletic clothing apparel asterisk golf typography logotype type dvrx devereux
    Devereux Design Studio type sports sport athletic clothing apparel asterisk golf typography logotype branding brand graphic logo studio design dvrx devereux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mark Johnston

    Mark Johnston

    Phoenix, AZ

    Brand Asset Roundup monogram cow skull design cowboy hat cowboy cowgirl cowgirl hat fence barn boot boots western desert illustration logo identity logo brand branding
    Moonbeams Roundup palm portal spray tans moonbeams moon california desert illustration high desert mojave desert portal palm joshua tree desert
    Unused Illustration tropical palm illustration illustration bunch two palm
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Steffan Stewart

    Steffan Stewart

    Phoenix, AZ

    AIGA AZ Roadrunner sun shot saguaro roadrunner prickly phoenix pen tool pencil pen illustrator illustration green freethrow desert curious logo crown cactus bird arizona
    Listermate Logo happy path arrow branding freethrow shot modern journey money colorful grin wink smile house home real estate
    Mecha Raptor roar teeth machine robot gun cannon samus megaman jurassicworld jungle kaiju trex dinosaur evolution evolve pen tool mech velociraptor raptor jurassic park
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Amelia Ball

    Amelia Ball

    Tolleson, AZ

    Galaxy Stickers illustration sticker space outerspace galaxy digital stickers graphic design
    Coffee Abstract abstract design abstract logo abstract drinks poster art poster illustration design print design graphic design coffeeshop coffee
    Traditional Mexican Structure illustrator artwork design art photoshop illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jeff Trish

    Jeff Trish

    Phoenix, AZ

    Sons of Liberty Ace of Spades 1776 snake americana partiot liberty tree ace playingcards lettering woodcut hand drawn typography illustration
    Top 4 of 2018 vector design line work woodcut vintage hand drawn illustration
    Flourish detail line work flourish design woodcut vector hand drawn vintage illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Emma Chapman

    Emma Chapman

    Tempe, AZ

    The Zwilight Tone Zine #03 spooky halloween design zines print magazine witch halloween zine
    The Zwilight Tone T-Shirt Design vector brand identity marketing branding color illustration design graphicdesign digital illustration tshirtdesign shirtdesign tshirt
    The Zwilight Tone Zine digital illustration zines magazine cover magazine design typography ux illustration magazine graphicdesign zine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Allison Murray

    Allison Murray

    Phoenix

    Jiu-Jitsu Lion Logo lion head jiu-jitsu logo lion logo courage self defense jiu-jitsu lion
    Admit No One logodesign logo adobe illustrator ticker logo ticket pandemic apocalypse admit no one admit one
    Bald Eagle Brewery Logo brewery logo eagle eagle logo hops logo hops beer logo brewery
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • DesignJoy

    DesignJoy

    Phoenix AZ

    Financial App dial app ui mobile app app white modern ux ui chart fintech clean green graph data money financial
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kelley Dillon

    Kelley Dillon

    Scottsdale, AZ

    Work Bitch
    Dachshund on a Skateboard skating dog procreate art procreateapp illustration skateboard dachshund
    Desert Dog weiner dog dachshund desert dachshund desert dog desert illustration saguaro cactus desert illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

